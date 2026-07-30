Passenger Checked Stolen Cannonballs In His Luggage — TSA Found Them [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. C1 will regret it? Are you suggesting banks should forgive debts of deadbeat socialist politicians? Strange take.

    It’s so on brand for these modern socialists to have their parents pay off their debts. All these Gen Y/Z socialists are spoiled brats who never understood the value of money because they never had to work for it.

  3. You could say… that passenger… *puts on sunglasses* …had some huge balls. (“YEAAAHH!!!”)

  4. Trash Collector in a Gimp Suit is HILARIOUS!
    I would love to see a video of passengers reacting to this.

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