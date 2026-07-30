Passenger Checked Stolen Cannonballs In His Luggage — TSA Found Them [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- TSA finds stolen cannonballs in checked baggage (HT: Paul H)
- “The Night It Happened” from a man who lost his wife and son on American Airlines 5342, and is fed up with congressional inaction over aviation safety recommendations.
My first post, recounting the evening of January 29, 2025, is now live. Read it, feel uncomfortable, and — if you’re in a position to do anything at all to prevent anyone else from having to go through it — please do it.
- Clean. Your. Planes.
welcome aboard my @united airlines flight today on their #dreamliner in #premiumplus. Completely disgusting and unacceptable 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/1Kge8M2Y6o
— James Junior (@jamesjnr_) July 28, 2026
- I get it. I’ve checked bags on American too. They won’t invest in RFID bag tags…
- The leading Democratic candidate for governor of Wisconin, a Democratic Socialist, was sued this year by Capital One for $30,000 in unpaid credit card bills. The candidate’s parents paid the bill – but that may turn out to have been one expensive collection for CapOne that they’ll regret. (Although David Axelrod sees the more likely result as handing over the governorship to Republicans if she’s the candidate.)
By the way former Wisconsin governor scott walker wasn’t great with credit cards either.
- Allegiant will also make non-alcoholic drinks free onboard for passengers.
BIG NEWS! We’ll be introducing a brand-new premium seating experience designed to bring even more comfort, space and elevated choice to your next getaway.
Beginning in 2027 on select aircraft, passengers can enjoy Allegiant First seating at the front of the plane, featuring:
✨… pic.twitter.com/agiuhrXWF3
— Allegiant Air (@Allegiant) July 29, 2026
- A bachelor party groom on an easyJet flight donned a full gimp suit and volunteered as a flight attendant on a London – Berlin flight.
Plane passengers left stunned after man in a gimp suit helps cabin crew collect rubbishhttps://t.co/1fc0MJg04d pic.twitter.com/MCzO5chr8F
— Daily Star (@dailystar) July 29, 2026
Comments
C1 will regret it? Are you suggesting banks should forgive debts of deadbeat socialist politicians? Strange take.
It’s so on brand for these modern socialists to have their parents pay off their debts. All these Gen Y/Z socialists are spoiled brats who never understood the value of money because they never had to work for it.
I’ve taken to putting AirTag-type tags in my bags just for peace of mind.
You could say… that passenger… *puts on sunglasses* …had some huge balls. (“YEAAAHH!!!”)
Trash Collector in a Gimp Suit is HILARIOUS!
I would love to see a video of passengers reacting to this.