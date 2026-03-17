Austin May Finally Get Its First Asia Nonstop — Delta And Korean Air In Talks With Samsung About Seoul [Roundup]

.@JohnCornyn was scheduled to drop off Whataburger to TSA agents at Austin's airport and speak to the media about funding @DHSgov

Right before he arrived, @GregCasar showed up and started speaking to media as Cornyn pulled up with burgers and fries.

Here's what the two said: pic.twitter.com/DaUtTr1bsT

— Dylan McKim KXAN-AUSTIN (@DylMcK14) March 16, 2026