Austin May Finally Get Its First Asia Nonstop — Delta And Korean Air In Talks With Samsung About Seoul [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Discussions underway with Korean Air, Delta and Samsung for a Seoul – Austin flight there has been some interest in this – Austin’s first Asia non-stop – for about 8 years, disrupted by the pandemic, but Samsung’s plant makes this more viable (and subsidies, natch). Delta has also grows its presence in Austin, and clearly plans for a new Austin Delta One lounge anticipate more joint venture long haul flying.
- Video proves Delta flew Liam Ramos and his dad to ICE detention center
Footage obtained through FOIA of Delta Airlines deporting Liam Conejo Ramos
by
u/MN50501 in
minnesota
- Does American attracts these customers because it lags in premium, or does it lag in premium because of its customers? Eh, maybe a little of both.
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- I don’t see how Spirit Airlines can survive outside bankruptcy protection at $100 oil. They don’t have that same sweet sweet credit card revenue, because what’s aspirational about Spirit? A big part of their strategy is trying to move more upmarket and driving remium revenue. They even want more Big Front Seats on planes. But they’re still Spirit Airlines. I really think they need to consider changing the name if they want to change the brand image.
- Lufthansa is rolling out basic business class fares which don’t even allow seat assignments for elite passengers. U.S. routes – where Lufthansa operates as part of a joint venture with United and Air Canada – won’t see these fares (at this point).
I actually sort of think of Lufthansa’s product as basic business class, so these fares are on point. Besides, even on regular fares it can cost as much as $1,380 for two passengers to sit together.
- Allegiant’s deal to acquire Sun Country has passed antitrust muster at DOJ. Expect to see fewer planes focused on Minneapolis.
The window for the DOJ to challenge @Allegiant's proposed takeover of @SunCountryAir has ended with no objection.
The merger is still subject to DOT and shareholder approval. pic.twitter.com/1xZBZd4lZs
— Edward Russell (@ByERussell) March 16, 2026
- John Cornyn is still in a tough Republican primary, hoping for Donald Trump’s runoff endorsement against the worst possible candidate his party could nominate – and potentially lose the Senate. He had a run-in with Austin congressman Greg Casar, formerly a member of Democratic Socialists of America.
.@JohnCornyn was scheduled to drop off Whataburger to TSA agents at Austin's airport and speak to the media about funding @DHSgov
Right before he arrived, @GregCasar showed up and started speaking to media as Cornyn pulled up with burgers and fries.
Here's what the two said: pic.twitter.com/DaUtTr1bsT
— Dylan McKim KXAN-AUSTIN (@DylMcK14) March 16, 2026
Comments
I have said for years that the DL/KE joint venture and the ICN hub will be the best if not only Asian hub that will allow adding Asia service from small hubs.
AUS is a big enough city to support int’l service to Europe, Asia and at least northern Latin America. Even LHR is much more possible w/ decent feed behind it.
as in BOS, DL will win the competitive contest because of its larger global network and more complete product offering.
The only way this works is if it is heavily, heavily subsidized. If you look at KE’s US routes none are to markets this small. To make this work DL will need a lot of feeder traffic…AKA…a hub with a critical mass.
Parker
DL and KE will operate 4 flights/day from ATL to ICN so it is very possible to shift some of that conneting traffic over AUS, in addition to the DFW-ICN KE flight which has no DL feed.
rumors are that, if this flight launches, DL will take over the KE BOS-ICN flight so DL is likely moving to serve the DL hubs to ICN and KE will operate non- major DL hub cities plus these secondary cities that will just not be served by other airlines that use other Asian hubs.
Arm rests of aisle seats are designed to be stood on. Some even have skid pads. I see flight attendants stand on these all the time, especially on Asian carriers.
Cornyn looks way older than he is. He’s only a little older than me and he looks like a fossil! The TSA funding issue is more Trump demanding bootlicking from Cornyn to get Trump’s endorsement. Let the Senate end the filibuster. Then when the Democrats hold the majority, everything can be shoved down the MAGAts throats!
Once heard GSK has an agreement with AA that it subsidizes the direct flight from RDU to London in the event AA doesn’t sell enough seats.
@Tim Dunn — I hope it all works out. This is exciting for AUS, DL/KE, and Seoul, I think. Now, if only they’d fly Austin to Busan, that’d be AUS-PUS…