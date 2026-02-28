Exclusive: Delta Commits To Two Lounges In Austin—Including Massive New Sky Club, Likely Delta One Lounge

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are the new anchor tenants at Austin airport as part of the airport use and lease agreement signed at the end of 2025. Southwest will take 18 gates on the new midfield concourse.

Delta will take 15 gates on the existing concourse, while American will grow to 9 gates and United will have 5. Alaska will have a single preferential use gate, contiguous with American’s space on the main concourse.

What struck me is that Delta took 41,206 square feet of club lounge space. This seems to be (2) separate spaces.

There’s a new 30,000 square foot club lounge space being built known internally as the “Tunnel Interface Lounge” including an outdoor terrace. This is located where the main concourse opens to the tunnel that will take passengers out to the new midfield concourse being built.

That’s the new space Delta was expected to take. There have been discussions of jetbridge boarding from the lounge, although it’s unclear whether that makes it into final design. Meanwhile, the current Delta Air Lines Sky Club is approximately 9,000 square feet.



Delta Sky Club Austin Bar



Delta Sky Club Austin Deck

Delta had discussions with the airport about keeping its current Sky Club near the international-capable gates, as well as building out this new club. I had revealed this exclusively last June.



Austin Airport East Gates

This would almost certainly be a new main Sky Club (30,000 square feet) and a separate Delta One business class lounge in place of the current Sky Club, located on the concourse near international departures. It’s anticipated that as Delta grows in Austin, they could add long haul international. KLM currently flies from Austin to Amsterdam. We might expect to see a Paris and a Seoul flight from Delta or their joint venture partners.



Delta One Lounge Dining Room, New York JFK

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson shares,

Delta is early in evaluating future use of existing spaces at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport but looks forward to bringing an enhanced premium experience to customers through a new and larger Delta Sky Club.

This won’t all come to fruition until the early 2030s, but the new lease agreement reveals what future plans for airlines look like in Austin.