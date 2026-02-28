Exclusive: Delta Commits To Two Lounges In Austin—Including Massive New Sky Club, Likely Delta One Lounge

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are the new anchor tenants at Austin airport as part of the airport use and lease agreement signed at the end of 2025. Southwest will take 18 gates on the new midfield concourse.
Delta will take 15 gates on the existing concourse, while American will grow to 9 gates and United will have 5. Alaska will have a single preferential use gate, contiguous with American’s space on the main concourse.
What struck me is that Delta took 41,206 square feet of club lounge space. This seems to be (2) separate spaces.
There’s a new 30,000 square foot club lounge space being built known internally as the “Tunnel Interface Lounge” including an outdoor terrace. This is located where the main concourse opens to the tunnel that will take passengers out to the new midfield concourse being built.
That’s the new space Delta was expected to take. There have been discussions of jetbridge boarding from the lounge, although it’s unclear whether that makes it into final design. Meanwhile, the current Delta Air Lines Sky Club is approximately 9,000 square feet.
Delta Sky Club Austin Bar
Delta Sky Club Austin Deck
Delta had discussions with the airport about keeping its current Sky Club near the international-capable gates, as well as building out this new club. I had revealed this exclusively last June.
Austin Airport East Gates
This would almost certainly be a new main Sky Club (30,000 square feet) and a separate Delta One business class lounge in place of the current Sky Club, located on the concourse near international departures. It’s anticipated that as Delta grows in Austin, they could add long haul international. KLM currently flies from Austin to Amsterdam. We might expect to see a Paris and a Seoul flight from Delta or their joint venture partners.
Delta One Lounge Dining Room, New York JFK
A Delta Air Lines spokesperson shares,
Delta is early in evaluating future use of existing spaces at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport but looks forward to bringing an enhanced premium experience to customers through a new and larger Delta Sky Club.
This won’t all come to fruition until the early 2030s, but the new lease agreement reveals what future plans for airlines look like in Austin.
Comments
Delta at AUS will follow the same track as in Boston.
Woah! Great for Gary, in-particular.
@Tim Dunn — What D1 routes would there even be from AUS? Like, at least BOS has a lot of TATL long-haul, and some transcon that could/should qualify. AUS is more domestic, regional, no? I mean, if the expansion is true, this is like a new hub. Then, TX will have one hub for each of the Big 3.
This reminds me of when Gary exclusively revealed Hyatt’s new super premium credit card a couple weeks ago. Oh, wait….
@ 1990 — This is for passengers who will have to triple connect to reach their final destination in Europe on a POS 767-300.
Very exciting! I was just in AUS earlier this month but flew United so didn’t get to check out the existing SkyClub — pictures look nice. Delta making moves.
@Gene — So, what you’re saying is, Gary’s gonna have to walk this back as a ‘hoax’ soon, too, only for it to then become ‘real’ (as far as the Hyatt devaluations were concerned, though, sheesh, I wish it was mere a new Cat 9/10, because the actual ‘peak’ 75K top rate is even more brutal than the ‘hoax’ 55K speculation).
@L737 — Niiice. Where’s @Matt to “please consider”…?! Ha-haa!
@Gene – on the contrary, I did not claim that new card rumor was even accurate let alone that it was exclusive. Go read the post, it was a thought exercise and quite clear that I had no knowledge of the changes written about on Reddit.
This is public information, paid for by the taxpayer . How is this EXCLUSIVE? Was there bribery involved? Should an investigation be opened?
@Mary – it’s exclusive because i’m the one who foia’d it
No offense . . .It’s Austin. A Big College town (horns down btw). DL is so desperate for a TX hub after they abandoned DFW. This will be a bad move long term. Austin is like KC or STL of INDY, not worthy of a hub or that level of support. I’d be pissed if I was a DL shareholder. . .what a waste of resources.
@1990 — Hopefully having an elevated and thoughtful experience somewhere!