Buy Bilt Or Amex Points For Just 1 Cent—Leverage Rakuten’s 100% Surfshark Rebate

Here’s an amazing offer from Rakuten that lets you buy Bilt Points or American Express points at just one cent apiece. And if you’re new to Rakuten you do even better.

New Rakuten members register free with a referfal link, and then earn a bonus $50 (5,000 points) after you make your first purchase of $50 or more.

Then take advantage of this offer with Surfshark which – as of this writing – shows a 100% rebate. (Check to make sure it’s still there when you click!)

Buy the most expensive plan at $113.13 plus tax (not imposed in all jurisdictions), and they rebate $113.13 back or receive your choice of 11,313 Bilt or American Express points.

Buy the two year ‘Surfshark One+’ plan for $113.13. The 100% rebate is only for new Surfshark customers and only on their first purchase.

You can immediately go to Subscription: Payments and ‘cancel renewal’.

If you choose to earn Bilt points, those will pay out May 15, 2026 at 1:1 (after that, Bilt has said that ratio may be limited based on status in their program). That’s my choice – this is a way to buy Alaska Airlines, United, or Hyatt miles at 1 cent apiece which is phenomenal – or, of course, and of their other transfer partners:

Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance: Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club, Etihad Guest, Spirit Airlines Free Spirit



Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club, Etihad Guest, Spirit Airlines Free Spirit Hotels: World Of Hyatt, IHG One Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless

And of course it becomes an even better deal with Bilt Rent Day transfer bonuses (up to 100% for Platinum members, plus 25% buy up available with Bilt Cash).

