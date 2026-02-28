Southwest Now Charges For Seats, But Forgets To Clean Them First [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- If Southwest is going to charge extra for a seat, that seat should be delivered clean to the customer. Shouldn’t they at least refund the charge here?
@SouthwestAir what happened to yall. No overhead bin space for people that paid for upfront seating and yall don’t even clean before we board….. L pic.twitter.com/JTZcqIQbEe
— MOONSHINE BANDITS (@MoonshineBandit) February 25, 2026
Yo, @SouthwestAir – clean your planes! pic.twitter.com/5LuFYWj4XC
— Matthew Dominguez (@Matt_Dominguez) February 25, 2026
- Delta Passenger Faked Heart Attack Trying To Avoid Arrest Warrant
- Flying Blue points now all expire after 24 months of inactivity, and can be reset with any qualifying activity. There’s no longer separate rules for points transferred in and other points. And you no longer need an actual flight to extend the validity of miles weren’t transferred in. That’s a really positive and sensible change from Flying Blue.
There’s so much about the program that’s convoluted (their status years and qualification rules!) it’s really good to see simplification.
- What say you, do you just dispatch the flight or take a delay?
Ok folks, the plane will fly without a ceiling panel. Do we really need to be delayed for an hour cuz your incompetent maintenance team can't snap a plastic panel back in place?
Believe it or not, the wings still generate lift, and the engines still produce thrust with or… pic.twitter.com/z611nJSqbs
— SqueezedReb (@SqueezedReb) February 26, 2026
- I wrote a year and a half ago that Rio Las Vegas was planning to institute a breakfast buffet for Globalists to avoid offering restaurant menu breakfast. They’ve finally done it.
[T}hey have made the change to a tiny low quality buffet for globalists. Dry eggs. hard biscuits, soggy hash browns and good bacon. No cappuccinos just standard hotel coffee.
- Delta has been offering low prices for upgrades and then bumping the price when you click through $11 for domestic first (bumped to $120), $27 for business class to London (bumps to $1,500).
- It’s not like American’s first class seats are classy. They’re incredibly basic. Maybe that makes people feel like this is somehow ok?
Beautiful Sight
by
u/Life_Enthusiasm4978 in
americanairlines
