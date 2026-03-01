After Strikes Reportedly Kill Iran’s Supreme Leader, Here’s Why Tehran’s Drones Targeted Dubai’s Airport, Burj Al Arab Hotel

U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran have reportedly taken out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh; Islamic Revolutionary Guard Commander Mohammad Pakpour; and former Defense Minister Ali Shamkhani among others. Top leaders were taken out by Israeli strikes in June 2025 as well.

Iran’s retaliation has included civilian targets in throughout the Mideast including Kuwait International Airport. In Dubai, they hit the Fairmont The Palm Hotel, the Burj Al Arab hotel, and the Dubai International Airport. They tried to hit the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

BREAKING: Iranian suicide drone strikes the famous “6 star hotel” Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.” The 60-story hotel is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/3opWoOwFe0 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 28, 2026

BREAKING: Iranian drone strike hits Dubai International Airport. Evacuations are underway at the airport. pic.twitter.com/kjEwqD5Vyl — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 28, 2026

Dubai Airports has confirmed that an concourse at Dubai International Airport sustained minor damage earlier in an Iranian drone attack, which injured four staff members, all of whom received prompt medical attention, according to the Dubai Media Office. pic.twitter.com/jed1SqBJsa — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

The sheer logistical nightmare unfolding right now is unreal. ​Dubai International Airport just became a massive, forced waiting room. Thousands of passengers are instantly stranded as flights cancel across the board. ​The wildest part? With trains halted, people are literally… pic.twitter.com/EncdKnEYF9 — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) February 28, 2026

The Iranians are attempting to hit Burj Khalifa – the world's tallest skyscraper – in Dubai, United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/mQF4OmbnRe — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) February 28, 2026

The Dubai airport sustained damage. Four staff members were injured. “Most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers.”

Airspace is closed throughout the region. Flights have been cancelled; aircraft held at their origin. Here’s the message sent by Emirates operations to all of theri planes:

This is the message all Emirates flights got 3 hours ago. Came from "Hannes". That's Hannes Meyer, Duty Manager at EK's Operations Centre. He's from South Africa & been with EK for 20 years – he's the GOAT & crews would've had a sight of relief knowing he's at the helm today! https://t.co/StSlFb0uoB pic.twitter.com/0lnO5PZE53 — Analytic Flying (@analyticflying) February 28, 2026

There is no military value to the Burj Al Arab or the Fairmont. People are now leaving Google Reviews of the Fairmont though.

People are leaving google reviews on the Fairmont Palm hotel in Dubai after the missile strike earlier today pic.twitter.com/qawbE8UN0j — Jeremy (@Jeremybtc) February 28, 2026

Iran is expressly retaliating against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including in countries uninvolved in the attack.

Iran’s intelligence service created a special “unit to target Mossad agents within Iran,” according to former Iranian President Ahmadinejad. However the unit was led by a Mossad operative, and staffed by Mossad agents. The infiltration was so deep that not only were they able to hit Khamenei, but Israeli agents were able to photograph his body before the country even announced his death.

They’ve been very vulnerable, much of their leadership is decapitated, and they’re not in a position to fight a war against the United States.

If you want to put the most logical gloss on abhorent actions like targeting civilian airports and hotels, it’s this: attacking Israel doesn’t get them anything. Israel’s defenses are good and civilians go to bunkers. What damage they do inflict isn’t going to weaken Israel’s resolve.

On the other hand, attacks on Dubai and Kuwait City are highly unusual. If they can create panic there, those countries might prevail upon the U.S. to end hostilities. Their best shot at preserving what remains of the status quo is to make things difficult enough for countries like the U.A.E., Kuwait and Bahrain, in hopes they can manage to bring things to an end now rather than moving towards regime change. Of course it might not have that effect, but it seems like Iran’s actual best strategy.



The U.S. action is obviously illegal and unconstitutional. The President himself calls it a war, and the constution gives Congress exclusive power to declare wars. Even executive branch memos acknowledge this, and set unreasonably permissive standards for what is allowed by a President short of war. But courts do not intervene in such matters. It’s also incredibly reckless and it’s difficult to predict the long-term outcome of such actions. I wouldn’t have pushed the button on these events.

I hope deeply for the best, and am not at all sad to see Iran’s dictator go. He slaughtered his own people, and the conditions in Iran for women are deplorable. Thoughts and prayers for Rashida Tlaib, and for the students and faculty of Columbia University.