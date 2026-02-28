Iran Hits Kuwait Int’l Airport With Drone Strike, Injures Staff And Forces Closure Of Country’s Airspace—Conflict Spreads To Civilian Targets

Iran struck Kuwait International Airport terminal 1 with a drone on Sunday. Several airport employees suffered minor injuries. There haven’t yet been confirmed passenger injuries. Kuwaiti airspace has been closed.

This is part of Iran’s retaliation for the U.S.-Israel strike on the country, with Iran responding using missiles and drones across the Gulf region.

Iran also hit Kuwait's airport with a drone. Iran is out of control. https://t.co/sbZ8aswjOs pic.twitter.com/Xbm65w3Wjd — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 28, 2026

Kuwait International Airport in the aftermath of an Iranian drone strike. pic.twitter.com/rYfJ1BxiJu — Desi Dhvani (@DesiDhvani) February 28, 2026

By the way this appears to be the Fairmont Palm Hotel in Dubai, which was struck by Iran as well.

An Iranian ballistic missile has reportedly hit the Palm Hotel & Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The UAE does host some U.S. forces south of Dubai near Abu Dhabi at Al Dhafrah Air Base. pic.twitter.com/atmBVd48Wz — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

Iran had said any retaliation would be against U.S. military assets. These are civilian targets, and a drone strike is almost always intentional. Kuwait hosts the U.S. Ali Al-Salem Air Base, and that was targeted as well. This is not an incidental hit. Ali Al Salem Air Base is about 30 miles away from KWI airport.