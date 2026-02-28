Iran Hits Kuwait Int’l Airport With Drone Strike, Injures Staff And Forces Closure Of Country’s Airspace—Conflict Spreads To Civilian Targets

Iran struck Kuwait International Airport terminal 1 with a drone on Sunday. Several airport employees suffered minor injuries. There haven’t yet been confirmed passenger injuries. Kuwaiti airspace has been closed.
This is part of Iran’s retaliation for the U.S.-Israel strike on the country, with Iran responding using missiles and drones across the Gulf region.
Iran also hit Kuwait's airport with a drone. Iran is out of control. https://t.co/sbZ8aswjOs pic.twitter.com/Xbm65w3Wjd
— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 28, 2026
New video shows the Iranian drone strike at Kuwait International Airport.#Tehran #طهران #saldiri #امن_الخليج_خط_احمر #MiddleEastCrisis #Israel pic.twitter.com/5F7Zsig8aY
— Genius Questions (@_i96em_) February 28, 2026
Kuwait International Airport in the aftermath of an Iranian drone strike. pic.twitter.com/rYfJ1BxiJu
— Desi Dhvani (@DesiDhvani) February 28, 2026
By the way this appears to be the Fairmont Palm Hotel in Dubai, which was struck by Iran as well.
An Iranian ballistic missile has reportedly hit the Palm Hotel & Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The UAE does host some U.S. forces south of Dubai near Abu Dhabi at Al Dhafrah Air Base. pic.twitter.com/atmBVd48Wz
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026
Iran had said any retaliation would be against U.S. military assets. These are civilian targets, and a drone strike is almost always intentional. Kuwait hosts the U.S. Ali Al-Salem Air Base, and that was targeted as well. This is not an incidental hit. Ali Al Salem Air Base is about 30 miles away from KWI airport.
Comments
Remember, Trump is the one who killed the deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program. Now he is arbitrarily attacking them, without authorization, because they may have one. Just say “Epstein files” and “midterm elections”. It is an old trick.
Welcome to asymmetric warfare.
Oh man, ostensibly it seems this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. Hope for the best.
Why does Gary keep posting anti-trump articles like this he should go back to posting about regular travel stuff like how many cognitive tests our president has successfully passed and how the clintons and bill gates are all over the epstein files
A Fairmont Hotel in part of Dubai got hit by a missile or some other military projectile/debris and caused the place to catch on fire.
A hi-rise building in Bahrain got hit, and given what got hit there it’s well possible hotels may get hit in Bahrain too.
Kuwait International Airport sounds like legit topic to post by Gary
@Winston..Trump Has yet to show those results of the “Supposed” Cognitive tests and basic test are simple,but the tru test for Cognitive decline are different as for Clinton and Bill Gates,yes there in the Epstein Files and pictures,just like Trump is,and there are ton if pictures that prove it…this conflict that Trump started will more than likely spread further and claim more civilian lives..and the Kuwaiti Airport is Aviation news
I don’t see how this is an anti-Trump post. Gary just reported owhat happened.
How can this be… the ‘no new wars’ and ‘FIFA Peace Prize’ winner…
ME3+ are cooked for a while, sadly. Now, we just need Xi to get trigger-happy, and it’s a global fiesta.
let’s keep in mind these countries don’t want Iran to be a threat to the region. They may not say it but they are happy the US is taking Iran’s leadership out.
These are the last gasps of a dying regime. Aviation will be back to normal in days in the Middle East.
Wow! They got the Ayatollah! Net positive, honestly. Who knows where any of this goes, but that’s cautiously optimistic. Like Maduro, bad dudes. Power vacuum may not be good. We’ll see… ideally, everything calms down quickly so flights and stability can resume ASAP.
@1990 – isn’t Trump also a bad dude? He has violated two nation’s sovereignty (Venezuela and Iran) and blockading a third (Cuba). If you are sitting in their shoes, who is the terrorist? If a country did this to the US, it’s terrorism, when the US does it, it’s good business. Definite double standard – but please give me the peace prize.
@Drrichard Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran would have expired last year and Iran would have been free to take the minimal steps needed to complete its nuclear weapon and would have completed it by now. You think that would have been a good thing? I don’t.
Dubai Terminal 3 (EK and FD) and the Burj al-Khalifa were hit by drones as well.
Congratulations to POTUS Netanyahu. Maybe he can blockade and starve everyone in Iran now.
Supposedly, drone hit DXB concourse. Not good, y’all. Gonna be a rough one.