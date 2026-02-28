American Airlines ‘Karen’ Refused To Stop Reclining Her Seat For Takeoff—Wouldn’t Follow Rules ‘Unless Everyone Else Does’

A passenger on an American Airlines flight was told to put her seat in its fully upright position for departure. She refused because she said other passengers weren’t doing it either. So the rule was being applied unfairly!

The confrontation over this woman – dubbed a “Karen” by the person filming – had her insisting she could recline her seat during taxi and takeoff.

She argues back and forth “no, it wasn’t” and “neither is his” about whether other passengers were complying

Then she laid out her case: “if they don’t have to follow the rules, I’m not going to follow the rules.”

The flight attendant here stayed calm. A second crewmember joined. But the passenger just refused. Ultimately, a flight attendant dropped their version of the line we all know, that ends it all: “are we going to have a good flight or are we not?”

The passenger responds with an insult: they’ve “apparently” been doing this “too long” because she “overlooked things.” The captain turned the plane back to the gate to have her removed.

FAA rules specifically require seatbacks in their upright position for takeoff and landing on a commercial flight under §121.311(d). And passengers are required to comply with crewmember instructions regarding cabin safety.

Even if that Cranberries album were true, and everybody else is doing it, so why can’t we? it doesn’t matter:

that passengers seat had to be upright



they had to comply with the crewmember’s instruction about safety

This is an odd hill to die on. And litigating it isn’t going to end well either because even if you somehow win (you won’t) you won’t win in the moment. That’s what happened here.

Some commenters oddly in social media feel that “she paid for the seat, leave her alone” – but she’s still required to follow federal safety rules. You purchase transportation between two points, not the ability to do anything you wish with the seat for the duration of flight. That’s simply not the bundle of rights you’re paying for.

Just a couple of months ago, a United Airlines passenger got kicked off for refusing to sit while the plane was on the tarmac during a delay.

