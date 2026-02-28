American Airlines Baggage Handler Arrested For Sending ‘Bomb’ Text—Said “J/K,” Cops Weren’t Laughing

An American Airlines employee was arrested after sending a coworker a text claiming there was a bomb at the Charlotte airport on Wednesday, though he immediately followe with a second text saying it was a joke.

DONT BE HERO GOT BOMB IN THE ELEVATOR RN.

IM JP IT WAS A JOKE BTW

The two employees worked in the secured baggage area. The recipient of the text reported it to a supervisor who called police. The employee admitted sending the message. He was booked into jail on Thursday morning and released on $10,000 bond.

The baggage-area employee with secure-side access pranked a co-worker but it was taken seriously, and a “false report of a bomb or device in or near a public building” is a Class H felony (N.C.G.S. § 14-69.1(c)).

Basically, you don’t do this at the airport:

A Miami passenger was arrested for making a bomb threat as a way to flirt with another passenger. Another passenger called in a bomb threat to get their wallet back from the airline.

As it happens this is not the first time that an American Airlines baggage handler made up a terrorist threat although in that case it was setting up a passenger as revenge for their asking to have a carry-on bag that was being checked returned so they could access medicine before giving it up. The dying man was charged with a crime, and American Airlines banned him from flying so he couldn’t even take the flight to attend his own trial. Not how you want to spend your last days alive!

I guess it always seems like a good idea at the time, but it never ends well. It didn’t for the flight attendant who called in a bomb threat to avoid flying with her ex-boyfriend assigned to the crew along with his new girlfriend. And it didn’t end well for the student who called in a bomb threat against the flight his parents were on to prevent them from visiting him at school.

Maybe my favorite is the passenger who made a bomb threat to get the gates of airport parking opened so he could exit without paying?