American Airlines Baggage Handler Arrested For Sending ‘Bomb’ Text—Said “J/K,” Cops Weren’t Laughing

An American Airlines employee was arrested after sending a coworker a text claiming there was a bomb at the Charlotte airport on Wednesday, though he immediately followe with a second text saying it was a joke.
DONT BE HERO GOT BOMB IN THE ELEVATOR RN.
IM JP IT WAS A JOKE BTW
The two employees worked in the secured baggage area. The recipient of the text reported it to a supervisor who called police. The employee admitted sending the message. He was booked into jail on Thursday morning and released on $10,000 bond.
The baggage-area employee with secure-side access pranked a co-worker but it was taken seriously, and a “false report of a bomb or device in or near a public building” is a Class H felony (N.C.G.S. § 14-69.1(c)).
Basically, you don’t do this at the airport:
A Miami passenger was arrested for making a bomb threat as a way to flirt with another passenger. Another passenger called in a bomb threat to get their wallet back from the airline.
As it happens this is not the first time that an American Airlines baggage handler made up a terrorist threat although in that case it was setting up a passenger as revenge for their asking to have a carry-on bag that was being checked returned so they could access medicine before giving it up. The dying man was charged with a crime, and American Airlines banned him from flying so he couldn’t even take the flight to attend his own trial. Not how you want to spend your last days alive!
I guess it always seems like a good idea at the time, but it never ends well. It didn’t for the flight attendant who called in a bomb threat to avoid flying with her ex-boyfriend assigned to the crew along with his new girlfriend. And it didn’t end well for the student who called in a bomb threat against the flight his parents were on to prevent them from visiting him at school.
Maybe my favorite is the passenger who made a bomb threat to get the gates of airport parking opened so he could exit without paying?
Comments
“Joey, do you like movies about gladiators?”
Jokes about bombs at an airport. Yeah, that is going to go over well.
@Michael Mainello — “Have you ever been in a… in a Turkish prison?”
@1990 – No, but I speak jive.
Society still has some idiots. Seems like we see some form of this maybe once a year, which tells me most everyone understands you don’t make such jokes and the system is largely working….
Crazy how something like a joke text can escalate so quickly. What was this person thinking?