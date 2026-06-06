Philippine Airlines Just Announced It Will Join Oneworld—A Major New Asia Partner For American Airlines Flyers

Philippine Airlines announced today that it will join the oneworld alliance spearheaded by American Airlines, British Airways, and Qantas next year.

“This is a defining and transformative moment for Philippine Airlines,” said PAL Holdings, Inc. President Lucio C. Tan III. “Becoming a member of the oneworld Alliance and strengthening Southeast Asia’s representation within the group significantly brings the Philippines and the region closer to the world like never before. Together with our partners, we will deliver greater choice, consistent journeys, and a world-class travel experience that reflects the warmth of Filipino hospitality.” “PAL’s entry into oneworld supports our long-term strategic growth and strengthens our connectivity across key markets in the Asia Pacific region,” said Robert Isom, American Airlines Chief Executive Officer and chairman of the oneworld Governing Board. “The airline has a proud heritage and will serve a critical role in our Southeast Asia network.”

A defining milestone for the Philippines' flag carrier 🌏✈️ Philippine Airlines has received a prestigious invitation to join the oneworld® Alliance, officially announced on June 6, 2026 at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Brazil. A much closer world, smoother connections, and… pic.twitter.com/uURRTcVC2o — Philippine Airlines (@flyPAL) June 6, 2026

I’ve been writing that I thought this was the direction they were headed, ever since American Airlines filed to codeshare with them in March 2020. This long-term path was delayed by the pandemic.

However, oneworld carrier Alaska Airlines added them as a partner last year and then Qatar Airways added them last month. That was a lot of partnering in the direction of oneworld.

This move is great for frequent flyers. I’ve been writing for over a decade about how good award availability is on Philippine Airlines. There have been only a few decent ways to book the seats which has meant almost no competition. That’s likely to change, of course, with more demand for their seats.

Los Angeles 2x daily



San Francisco 1x daily



Honolulu 5x weekly



New York JFK 3x weekly



Seattle 5x weekly



Chicago 3x weekly starting November 9

The new A350-1000 is the aircraft to want, with 42 business class suites with doors. The A350-900 is fine. There are multiple configurations of the 777-300ERs including with angled seats. But the point here is that availability can be great, and there aren’t other current viable ways of getting these seats besides the new Qatar partnership.

U.S. frequent flyers don’t generally have access to large quanities of Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles. ANA (Amex transfer partner) used to allow redemptions by phone, but these were generally suspended.

American Airlines has a partnership that doesn’t yet include redemption.

Once oneworld membership happens, the awards become much cheaper (than what Qatar offers) and accessible. But they may get gobbled up aggressively by other U.S. members. Of course it will also mean reciprocal elite status benefits.

Meanwhile, there’s no comment at the press event on the plan for Taiwan’s Starlux to join oneworld.