When Jewish Guests Checked Into A London Hotel, The In-Room TVs Greeted Them With ‘Free Palestine’

Two separate Jewish guests reported on Wednesday that their London hotel had added ‘Free Palestine’ to their in-room TV greeting.

A 24-year old Orthodox Jewish traveler from New York, in London for a friend’s wedding, filmed the TV in his room at the Travelodge London Manor House showing a welcome screen that included “Free Palestine.” A second visibly Jewish guest, staying in another room, reported the same message and that front desk staff was hostile at check-in.

A hotel manager apologized to the group the next morning. Travelodge CEO Jo Boydell issued a corporate apology and said the company was investigating, apologized “unreservedly,” and added that there is “no place in society for antisemitism.”

We are taking the report of an anti-Semitic message that appeared on the TV screen in a room in one of our hotels yesterday afternoon with the utmost seriousness. We were made aware of this late yesterday and launched an immediate investigation to understand how something like this could have happened.

Programming the message into the in-room TV feels creepier than just this Marriott in-room note, even though placing the note physically in a room means the person entered the room.

Aventura, FL – Jewish guests at the AC Hotel by Marriott Aventura report that a hotel employee violated their belongings on Yom Kippur, leaving behind a “Free Palestine” post-it note. The guests have filed a complaint with Marriott corporate and are demanding that all CCTV… pic.twitter.com/HoKhmUVh7L — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 4, 2025

I just wrote about Israelis being called ‘baby killers’ at check-in at a California hotel because a clerk saw their passports as IDs. The clerk was fired and leveraged that for a social platform raising money for himself from antisemites. And I also just wrote about Israeli travelers trying to book a German hotel and being told “Sorry, there are no Jews allowed in our hotel.” The hotel claimed that was how they fight fake bookings.

Even if an activist has strongly-held beliefs about Palestine, in these cases they are targeting Jews. This is something I never thought I’d see growing up. And it is not the fault of anyone but the perpetrators.