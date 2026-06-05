Marriott’s $95 Card Now Offers 125,000 Points, A Free Night And $100 Back On Airfare

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The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (See rates and fees) from Chase has a new limited-time initial bonus that’s pretty lucrative.

Earn up to 125,000 Bonus Points + 1 Free Night Award (valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first 3 months.

Special Offer through 6/30/2027: Get up to $100 in statement credits after spending $500 on eligible airline purchases. That’s up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually.

The free night is pretty easy to use but does need to be used within a year. Taken together this is an exceptionally strong offer for this card or any hotel card, and especially for a $95 annual fee card. There’s no question this card is lucrative to get, but it’s also one to keep (but not one to make your primary spend card).

Each cardmember anniversary year they award a free night valid at properties that cost up to 35,000 points (but you can top off with up to 25,000 points as well)

You get Silver status as a cardmember or Gold if you spend $35,000 on the card in a year (best benefit is late checkout at non-resort and convention properties).

But the real compelling keeper is the 15 elite night credits towards status each year (which also count towards lifetime status) plus an additional elite night every $5,000 spent on the card. I am not primarily loyal to Marriott but their cards helped boost me to lifetime Platinum status.

Generally many Chase products apply 5/24 rules where you won’t be considered unless you’ve had fewer than 5 new cards in the previous 24 months, though this doesn’t apply all the time to all Chase card offers. And most people won’t be approved for multiple cards within a 30 day window.

Plus, if you’ve received a new card initial bonus on a Marriott American Express in the past 24 months, have received a new card initial bonus or are a cardmember of the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card (See rates and fees) card, or were approved for a Marriott card in the past 90 days you may not be eligible.