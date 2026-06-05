TSA Issues The Travel Warning Nobody Expected: Check Your Suitcase For A Cat Before You Zip It [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Life advice from the government. TSA has moved from “remove your laptop” to “remove your cat.” And that’s why I always say to pack light: one carry-on, one personal item, zero living creatures in checked bags, which should really be broadened to include pigs, poultry, goats, sheet and cattle – as well as horses really.
In an effort to avoid unexpected airport meet & greets please verify your cat’s location is not inside your suitcase before zipping it. Thanks.
— TSA (@TSA) June 4, 2026
- An Iberia Airbus A350 in Guayaquil clipped its left wingtip sharklet against an airport fire-service vehicle during a ceremonial water cannon salute before departing for Madrid.
#ATENCIÓN | Un Airbus A350-941 de Iberia, matrícula EC-NXD, sufrió un incidente este 4 de junio en el Aeropuerto Internacional José Joaquín de Olmedo de Guayaquil mientras recibía un arco de agua de despedida previo a la salida del vuelo IB132 con destino a Madrid.
Durante la… pic.twitter.com/r1nzUuBxJB
— Aviación Guayaquil (@AviacionGYE) June 4, 2026
- This didn’t used to be a problem, before Southwest started charging extra for these seats.
Thanks for the window seat @SouthwestAir ! pic.twitter.com/T2FtmBwZi1
— Don Jalbert 🇺🇸 (@Don_Jalbert) June 3, 2026
- Alaska is running a coach award sale through end of Saturday, including on partners to Bangkok, Taipei, Tahiti, Mexico City, Helsinki and Paris.
- Lufthansa has backed off its cancellation fees of up to 1500 euros that applied even on awards, but is still imposing 800 euro fees on first class.
- Alaska Airlines wants Bank of America to offer points transfers because (1) they have BofA exclusivity, so they can’t do transfers with another bank but (2) transfers mean they’d be buying more points.
- Hotels are just using AI to cut costs, rather than drive revenue
Comments
So… TSA wants to see… your puss…
Duh – of course businesses are using AI (or any other tool) to improve efficiency and cut costs. Why is that so shocking or you act like it is somehow wrong?! SMH!
@Retired Gambler — So, are you a mere corporate shill, or an AI cuck?
@ 1990 –Just imagina world where corporations do anything more efficiently than cheating you out of your money. There IS a business opportunity here to do otherwise!
@gene. Is all your investments and retirement funds NOT in any corporation. Because if they are you benefit from those profits
@Gene — I’m still a capitalist; I just want better consumer and worker protections. Yet, advocating for better guardrails to prevent crony capitalism and corruption is wrongly coined as ‘communist’ by those wo want to protect the status quo (@Tomri, @Retired Gambler).