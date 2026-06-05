TSA Issues The Travel Warning Nobody Expected: Check Your Suitcase For A Cat Before You Zip It [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Life advice from the government. TSA has moved from “remove your laptop” to “remove your cat.” And that’s why I always say to pack light: one carry-on, one personal item, zero living creatures in checked bags, which should really be broadened to include pigs, poultry, goats, sheet and cattle – as well as horses really.

  • An Iberia Airbus A350 in Guayaquil clipped its left wingtip sharklet against an airport fire-service vehicle during a ceremonial water cannon salute before departing for Madrid.

  • This didn’t used to be a problem, before Southwest started charging extra for these seats.

  • Alaska is running a coach award sale through end of Saturday, including on partners to Bangkok, Taipei, Tahiti, Mexico City, Helsinki and Paris.

  • Lufthansa has backed off its cancellation fees of up to 1500 euros that applied even on awards, but is still imposing 800 euro fees on first class.

  • Alaska Airlines wants Bank of America to offer points transfers because (1) they have BofA exclusivity, so they can’t do transfers with another bank but (2) transfers mean they’d be buying more points.

  • Hotels are just using AI to cut costs, rather than drive revenue

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  2. Duh – of course businesses are using AI (or any other tool) to improve efficiency and cut costs. Why is that so shocking or you act like it is somehow wrong?! SMH!

  4. @ 1990 –Just imagina world where corporations do anything more efficiently than cheating you out of your money. There IS a business opportunity here to do otherwise!

  5. @gene. Is all your investments and retirement funds NOT in any corporation. Because if they are you benefit from those profits

  6. @Gene — I’m still a capitalist; I just want better consumer and worker protections. Yet, advocating for better guardrails to prevent crony capitalism and corruption is wrongly coined as ‘communist’ by those wo want to protect the status quo (@Tomri, @Retired Gambler).

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