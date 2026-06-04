Israeli Airline Passengers Were Dumped In Croatia After Slovenia Blocked Their Landing

Israeli airline passengers headed to Slovenia were dumped in Zagreb – after Slovenia withheld permission for the airline to land on Wednesday. The Slovenian government used a security pretext to express hostiltiy towards Israel on its last day in office. The new leaders, who are friendlier towards Israel, say this will be fixed.
Israir flight 755 diverted and passengers continued to Ljubljana, Slovenia by ground. Israir’s CEO said Slovenian authorities denied the landing for political reasons in what appears to be a breach of the EU-Israel Aviation Agreement.
- Slovenian air traffic control claims there was no flight plan filed, and pointed fingers at the Infrastructure Ministry.
- The Infrastructure Ministry pointed to the government’s ban on weapons and military equipment connected to Israel, which precludes Israeli security officers from carrying weapons at Ljubljana Airport. (Ironically, they cite this as an explanation for why the decision to disallow landing of the flight wasn’t political.)
- Local media suggests that Israir’s air permit had lapsed in October and the government slow-walked renewal. The June 3 flight was operated by Croatia’s Trade Air, though, which had permissions. (As an EU carrier, Trade Air doesn’t require the same operating permit.)
Oyoyoy via Wikimedia Commons
This was a last effort of the outgoing Slovenian government to express its objections to Israel. It had previously recognized Palestine in June 2024, pushed for upending the EU–Israel Association Agreement, and called for sanctions against Israel.
Such political disagreements do not usually factor into aviation, but recent years have but been historically normal times. On June 4, 2026, Slovenia’s parliament approved a new government that is more pro-Israel than the outgoing one. The incoming infrastructure minister stated the issue would be handled immediately after the new government took office.
On Friday morning, we’ll take care of it. The Director of Aviation should go ahead and prepare the letter.
V petek dopoldan bomo to odpravili. Direktor za letalstvo naj kar pripravi dopis. https://t.co/DMdIM7qddp
— Jernej Vrtovec (@JernejVrtovec) June 3, 2026
It is not clear when passengers were told the flight would land in Zagreb, Croatia – in other words whether this was a diversion while inflight (as Israir seems to suggest) or whether the alternate destination was known in advance, so that passengers had the choice whether to still take the flight.
Comments
It’s all fun and games now for the politicians jumping on the “bash Israel” bandwagon, but will it be worth it for them to corrupt their society like anti-semitism always does? They are just going to run off a cliff and take their countries with them.
They should learn from history, but if they ignore what’s in front of their nose (Hamas propaganda being laundered into the mainstream media/politicians), I don’t expect them to be capable of looking back into history and drawing the right conclusions.
This is so funny. Ljubljana airport has 13 flights on their daily schedule. They never even have to change the board. So for Israel to believe they can just drop in is ludicrous.
As an EU member, this is the kind of push back the world needs.
I’m just confused as to why they didn’t opt for a diversion to Austria, Italy, Hungary, or Romania (all within the EU).
@commonsense – because dead babies on all sides are just propaganda right?
Or because it was an Israel that we bombed a sovereign nation (who are horrible) or Israel who wants to continue the war so the corrupt Nethenyau can stay in power.
Israel’s right to exist and its security should not be a right to murder anyone it pleases while American taxpayers pay for its bombs.
Gotta admit, Israir is a pretty creative name for an Israeli airline!
@jeffD: The Germans and most of the world at that time also believed the Nazi propaganda that the Jews were the cause of the world’s ills. Do you want to grandchildren to look at you the same way you look back at Nazis?
There are several Israxxxx names in addition to Israir.
Isragas, Isrotel, Isras and Isracard are some of the examples that I could find.
@ Mark Johnson “This is so funny. Ljubljana airport has 13 flights on their daily schedule. They never even have to change the board. So for Israel to believe they can just drop in is ludicrous”
What the heck are you talking about, Israir has been flying TLV-LJU on a reg basis and it wasnt simply a 1 off flight. Whats even worse is Israir wet leases alot of its planes and and this particular flight was a wet lease plane which isnt Israeli at all
So we know where your head is at