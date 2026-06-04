Passenger Grooms Bare Feet At Airline Seat — Stop It. Just Cut It Out

A viral video shows a coach passenger with their shoes and socks off, with one bare foot on the floor the other pulled up – picking at and grooming their foot at their seat. That’s gross enough to watch, but the dead skin and debris is spreading in the cabin and onto seats and the carpet.

This looks to me like HK Express with its grey slimline seats and color scheme (and no seatback entertainment). That would make the aircraft an Airbus narrowbody.

Aircraft cleaners don’t deep-clean the seatbacks and carpets between flights, or usually even overnight on many airlines. And this isn’t like spilled pretzels or other snacks.

This is shared space even if your seat is yours for the flight. You are sharing it with the person in the seat for the next flight. Yet people keep doing this. Here’s a passenger with their not-so-lovely foot up on their neighbor’s armrest. Another was clipping their nails and flicking them onto the passenger beside them. And here’s one grinding dead skin off their feet – as a flight attendant just shrugged.

I’m genuinely asking here, why are people so awful? Why can’t they just wait to do whatever they wish with their bodies until they have privacy rather than exposing the rest of us to it?

Is it that we pretend we’re alone, nobody else is around, in situations where we’re surrounded? There’s a false anonymity out in public because these are people we don’t know? Just nerves overcoming up and we don’t realize how we’re acting? I’m really trying to wrap my mind around this. What do you think?