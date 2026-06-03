UK Plans A Disruptive Passenger Blacklist — One Airline’s Ban Could Follow You Everywhere

The UK government is developing a plan for a national database of disruptive airline passengers, which would allow airlines banning one customer to have them banned across other carriers, too.

The Department for Transport and Home Office are working on a database that would alert airlines when a marked passenger checks in for a flight, so that they can decide whether to refuse transport. Officials are scheduled to meet airlines later this month to discuss the plan. It’s still at the “concept stage” so there are many unanswered questions.

Whether this would be a government-run database or an industry database blessed by government.



Whether inclusion would require a criminal conviction, arrest, police report, airline finding, or simple internal customer ban.



Whether a single incident would be enough to trigger inclusion on the list, and what counts as disruptive.



Whether the database would be available only to UK airlines, flights departing the UK, flights to and from the UK, or all participating carriers serving the UK.



Whether bans would be permanent or for a fixed term.



Whether there’s any judicial review, whether an airline would have to refund tickets with refusal of carriage, and what sort of redress would be available for misidentifying someone as on the list.

This Is An Administrative And Civil Rights Nightmare

This proposal converts a decision by a private business not to transact with a customer into a quasi-public travel ban. Government coordination that lets one airline’s ban affect whether someone can fly multiple airlines is a huge leap.

Airline investigations can be one-sided, and may tend to back employees. There isn’t a high burden of proof. And there’s no uniform standard. One airline might ban only for violence or diversion-level conduct. Another may ban for verbal abuse, refusal to move a bag, filming crew, or an argument that escalated. That raises the stakes on the lowest common denominator adjudicator’s rules.

I’ve been covering inflgiht disputes for years. Sometimes they’re clear cut like the drunk passenger or the passenger with a mental break who bites someone. Other times these things are far more ambiguous – over who started it, whether a passenger was actually intoxicated, whether a comment was threatening or misunderstood, and crew do overreact.

Conviction would be a better standard, but even there it’s problematic, because it adds penalties for crimes that aren’t written into statute. This outsources punishment to private businesses.

And it may not even deliver the kind of deterrence airlines want. A lot of serious onboard misconduct involves alcohol, drugs, and mental health episodes. The person who mismedicated and tries to open a cabin door inflight may not be doing a calculation of how big the penalty is going to be for their actions. They might think someone who is not real is after them.

This could be lifetime, with no path for rehabilitation. And it starts with assaults and diversions, then drifts into abusive language and then generic noncompliance, filming crew, and political arguments. It turns customer service conflicts into loss of rights.

Plus, the system will make mistakes with name matching, passport changes, inaccurate reports, and more. We know that the U.S. terrorism list has had people added by mistake, some added for revenge, and still others threatened with being added to force them to assist with law enforcement investigations.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian asked for this in 2022 but his formal request to the Attorney General drew enough of a backlash that it didn’t go anywhere. But civil liberties protections are stronger in the U.S. than in the U.K.

Dangerous passengers should be punished through law, following evidence with due process and not by having the government enable private businesses collude in creating a blacklist.

India Has This And It’s A Mess

India already has a national unruly passenger no fly list. Here’s how it works:

The captain files a complaint and then the airline refers it to an Internal Committee consisting of a retired District and Sessions Judge, a representative from another scheduled airline, and a passenger or consumer representative. The committee issues a written decision, during the interim there’s a temporary 30-day ban.

The airline informs the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and other airlines. The government maintains the list and incident details. And other airlines are permitted to institute their own bans.

Banned passengers can appeal within 60 days to a Ministry of Civil Aviation appellate committee chaired by a retired High Court judge.

Between 2020 and March 2023 149 passengers were placed on the list and no appeals were successful.

Parliamentary data reflects 10 passengers banned in 2020, 66 in 2021, 63 in 2022, 110 in 2023, 82 in 2024, and 48 in the first seven months of 2025.

When one passenger heckled a TV anchor on an IndiGo flight they received a six month ban – including from Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir, even though the captain said the man’s behavior didn’t qualify as unruly and that IndiGo acted based on social media posts without consulting him.

On the other end of the spectrum, airlines banned a Member of Parliament who assaulted an Air India staffer. The government ordered Air India to lift the ban after an apology. So you get too much enforcement of disfavored people, and too little enforcement against the powerful.

This Is The Wrong Way To Approach Unruly Behavior

Someone assaults crew or forces a diversion should face consequences. Those are written into law. But it’s problematic to take merely an airline’s internal customer ban decision and turn that into a government-coordinated travel blacklist.