American Airlines And Alaska Elites Now Get Hotel Status And Discounts At Taj, The Pierre And 630 Hotels

Frequent flyers with oneworld status will get hotel discounts and elite status with Indian Hotels Company and their Taj Inner Circle program.

Benefits extend throughout the hotel group to the Taj, Claridges Collection, Brij, SeleQtions, Clarks, Gateway, Vivanta, Ginger, Tree of Life, and amã Stays & Trails brands. Their 630 hotels include the Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, The Pierre in New York and the St. James Court Hotel London.

Hotel discounts: 15% for oneworld Emerald members and 10% for Ruby and Sapphire. Of course some discount and corporate rates may be lower. Members will also “unlock vouchers offering exclusive savings on stays and food and beverage experiences” after their first stay.

15% for oneworld Emerald members and 10% for Ruby and Sapphire. Of course some discount and corporate rates may be lower. Members will also “unlock vouchers offering exclusive savings on stays and food and beverage experiences” after their first stay. Elite status: oneworld Emerald members will be eligible for Taj InnerCircle – NeuPass Gold status. Ruby and Sapphire members will be eligible for Silver. Meanwhile, NeuPass Gold and Platinum members will be able to receive the oneworld Sapphire equivalent in their member airline program, while Copper and Silver members will be eligible for oneworld Ruby.

American AAdvantage Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum and Alaska Airlines Platinum and Titanium are oneworld emerald.