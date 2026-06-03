Delta Has An Internal Plan To Win Los Angeles — And A Rare Opening Before American And United Can Respond

Delta is planning a second business class Delta One lounge at LAX. That isn’t an accident, or just about crowding at the current one. Aviation watchdog JonNYC lays out plans that Delta has to grow in Los Angeles, taking advantage of a once in a lifetime opportunity to entrench a lead in a city that’s been neck-and-neck between Delta, American, and United for years.
Data from aviation analytics company Cirium shows the relative position of the major airlines at LAX for July (including their regional carriers):
|Flights
|Seats
|ASMs
|Delta
|9,512
|1,529,742
|2,684,656,571
|American
|8,941
|1,360,346
|2,721,481,449
|United
|8,696
|1,451,910
|2,857,031,041
|Southwest
|4,626
|750,118
|719,823,327
|Alaska
|3,728
|565,516
|810,534,501
|JetBlue
|1,507
|240,031
|592,318,722
Delta Air Lines at LAX
Delta sees that the time is now to move. If they increase their service footprint, and better serve the needs of Angelenos, they will capture an outsized share of loyalty – and therefore credit card spend – in this most important of markets.
- American has pulled back at LAX. They decided they couldn’t compete long haul, and retrenched to fly only to joint venture hubs. They’ve also had limits on flying based on gate availability due to construction.
- United’s facilities are currently limited in LA.
- And smaller carriers in the market have shrunk.
So – according to leaks from JonNYC – Delta is eyeing a moment to seize the market.
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 3, 2026
Also mentioned that they expect to surpass UA in ex-LAX cargo tonnage (and "leave AA in a distant 3rd place")
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 3, 2026
Delta says they are growing in Austin because its a strong market to acquire high spending Amex customers and that’s the major driver of their profit as they push towards a goal of $10 billion revenue per year from American Express.
Delta From The LAX Sky Club
They have the strongest cobrand deal because it’s deeper than other airlines, organized as something of a joint venture, and extends beyond just credit cards even to the purchase of jet fuel. But it benefits from 3 things uniquely:
- Delta’s strong brand and historical performance (more reliable, more premium)
- Their strong position in markets like Atlanta and the Upper Midwest where there’s little competition
- And scale in major spending markets. Delta built up New York by buying the US Airways slot portfolio at LaGuardia and then investing in branding. Now they dominate New York spend. They built a Seattle hub, where they’re a distant second, and get a foothold into Pacific Northwest tech spend. Becoming number one in Los Angeles (while they grow in Miami) will accelerate Amex spend even more.
Delta has operational challenges out of Los Angeles on flights to New York, where they fly old equipment. But they have the best premium ground experience. And they’ve been building their flights. They even told DOT they want to fly Los Angeles – Manila.
Delta Gate at LAX
The airline is really at an inflection point. Their once vaunted operational reliability advantage has shrunk. Their premium transcon inflight product is inferior. They’ve selected a new wifi provider for only half their fleet that will be available starting in 2028 – at the earliest – while United, Alaska, Southwest and American leapfrog them with Starlink.
But they have a coveted position in New York, and because of slot controls their position is largely protected from competition by the government (unless someone buys JetBlue). The Atlanta and Upper Midwest markets aren’t on the verge of being contested. Los Angeles is a real battleground.
Comments
Not following,
what’s the short term opportunity that AA and UA can’t retaliate to? Second DL1 club?
Somebody needs to invade LAX-OAK. Southwest has largely abandoned it by slashing frequency and doubling or tripling fares. With SFO construction killing reliability there for the next several months, the time is perfect to move heavily into OAK.
I’m not so sure United will be prevented from “responding” – with all the aircraft deliveries coming this year (and next year) and the apparent strategy to simply upgauge service, LAX may be where it happens in the near term as a result of Delta’s intentions. That’s what they’ve already done in EWR where they couldn’t add flights, and it worked.
Can’t add more flights in LAX because of restricted gate space? Simply increase the plane size. EMB175s to 737s, 737-800s to 737-900ERs/Max 9s, 737-900ERs to A321s, etc. Same number of flights, same gate utilization, more seats/ASMs. They have already upgauged some LAX markets from Express to Mainline, like LAX-MRY, for example. I’d bet we see more of it in LAX.
Time will tell, though. Delta has been very good at leveraging opportunities and their aspirations in LAX shouldn’t be taken for granted by any of their competitors. I’d speculate that Southwest, American and Alaska are the airlines that are in a bad position to try to respond to Delta, but United isn’t.
And it is years away (if it ever happens) but “Terminal 9” would really solidify United’s future in LAX.
All I know is that a couple of years ago I flew a half empty Delta flight from LA to Auckland. I also remember being shocked in 2019 that my AA flight from LA to China had a coach walk-up fare of $200. Foreign competition, often irrational, makes it very hard to profitably grow at LAX. I suspect Delta has not figured out a magical solution out of this problem.
Agree with Gary here. DL should be able to implement a permanent big3 plurality at LAX. AA is $$ poor and UA has SFO.
Now who wants to earn SkyPesos!?
LOL vapor ware plans…where are those transcon premium seats and how is that NPS looking?
UNITED has room at T6 as needed
American has made it clear they will return to #1 at LAX and has more gates and real estate than Delta does. They will. And Alaska is about to re-expand too with a new lease that will kick United out of T6
I don’t care what DL does as long as I don’t have to look at their widget or smell the up-country deves they have as passengers, just like at O’Hare.
You know what this feels like? The over-hyped, travel-blog-only (NBD in reality) “beef” at O’Hare between American and United…
Good luck to them. LAX is a market they all have to be in, but yields on long haul are challenging. There is a lot of competition.
This is yet another sign that SEA is a failure for DL and will be dehubbed.