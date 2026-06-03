American Airlines Dropped From The Dow Transportation Average After Long-Term Decline

American Airlines earned just $111 million last yaer on $55 billion in revenue. Their stock is down 10% this year and 43% over 5 years. It’s less than half of what it was before the pandemic (and that doesn’t even account for significant inflation).
They’ve been a long-term poor financial performer, having alienated shareholders, employees and customers alike. Two years ago American Airlines was kicked out of the S&P 500.
So it should come as no surprise that this week they were removed from the Dow Jones Transportation Average (HT: JonNYC).
- Thier influence on the transportation average had become immaterial due to low share price, with Dow Jones saying it had less than 0.5% weight. Since the Dow Jones Transportation Average is price-weighted, low nominal price share price companies barely move the index.
- All U.S. transportation companies are eligible for the index, and which ones are included isn’t mechanistic – additions generally have ‘excellent reputation, sustained growth, and broad investor interest’.
- FedEx, already a transportation index component, spun off FedEx Freight. That was being added, so they needed to delete one company from the group that’s fixed at 20. American was the obvious choice.
Delta, United, Southwest and even Alaska Airlines remain in the index. JetBlue was removed in 2024 to make room for Uber.
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Agree no confidence in Robert Isom (AA CEO) as flight attendants and pilots stated in the past. Time for a management change at American Airlines.
I think you should ask Jill Biden for a share of the profits for copying your blog name for her book haha
Wow. Just…wow. AA has AA lot of work to do.
Great job by the America West team. Such a sad situation for a once great airline.
But don’t worry, SpaceX is worth trillions… Airlines are fake; the plebs should just walk to Asia… /s
Unfortunately the declines in AA are self inflicted and structural. The airline is making an attempt but it’s going to be a long haul. Speaking of which AA needs to get back into the long haul premium game because that is the only place the legacies can make money. Not flying Ma and Pa Kettle from El Paso to Jacksonsville on a coach BE fare.
A sad day
@IsaacM — Btw, I recently routed via MSP; new Delta lounge at G is awesome!
Fire Robert Isom and ENTIRE executive team IMMEDIATELY! They are running this once great airline to the ground while walking away with millions in compensations, bonus, stock options and lucrative benefits. FIRE THEM!!!!!!!
The AA shareholders meeting is 10 June at HDQ & I expect very high security. If the unions have it together their BOD’s should all attend. It should be a chaos s””” show to remove Isom and by force if necessary. No authentic AA employee believes in his team. They need to be in jail for not fulfilling corporate fiduciary duties required by USA federal law. The unions should prosecute Isom, other AWA senior managers & the AA BOD most of all. They have indeed BROKEN FEDERAL LAWS!!
Amazing to me that incompetent fool, Robert Isom, is still the AAL CEO. He was never the right guy for the job.
At what point does AA become more valuable as parts rather than as an operating airline?