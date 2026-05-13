KLM’s Tiny Gin-Filled Houses Are Aviation Collectibles — Now New York Gets A Limited-Edition One

KLM had the first U.S. joint venture (with Northwest) and was early to connecting U.S. passengers over its European hub to destinations around the world, rather than leaving U.S. passengers to travel on U.S. airlines or on the airline of their intended destination.
It’s hard to imagine that a national hub making international-to-international connections a primary business was original or controversial, but it was – competitors hated it.
They were the first European airline offer scheduled service between New York LaGuardia and Amsterdam on May 21, 1946. For the 80th anniversary of service, they’re introducing a limited-edition Delft House and hosting a Delft House pop up at the New York Historical.
- Normally, KLM has released a new Delft Blue miniature house every year on its birthday (October 7th). A handful of limited edition houses have been added to this.
- The New York Historical will have a Delft House pop-up in its lobby May 22 – 27, 2026 featuring historical KLM menus and in-flight magazines, and video footage.
KLM Crown Lounge 52, Amsterdam
KLM Crown Lounge 52, Amsterdam
I find KLM crew very Northern European yet friendly, often in a jovial and gregarious sort of way. Their food is pretty good! Their business class is good but not top of the industry, yet the houses provide KLM with outsized value, having become synonymous with the brand.
At the end of each long haul flight, a crewmember comes around with delft houses as a departing gift. This is something that business class passengers on the airline really look forward to, and many people collect them. There’s even a Delft Blue Houses app in both the Apple and Google online stores to help with tracking all of them.
Each house is a replica of a real Dutch building, and is filled with Dutch gin. The story of these is that KLM wanted to give a gift to its premium passengers, but doing so ran afoul of the country’s regulations. There was no prohibition on service a drink (Dutch gin), and no rules around what that drink could be served in (the delft house), however.
There’s something special about being given a unique gift at the end of the flight. I first experienced it many years ago flying Asiana first class. I still have the Wedgwood wine bottle stoppers I received on that flight. It really elevates the product, at the very end of the experience, and creates a real keepsake of and connection with the airline. I have many of them in my home office.
Comments
What good is gin if too precious to drink?
Epic! Major fan of KLM, in-part because of these Delft Blue houses. I may have to actually visit the New York Historical (they do have a nice location by Central Park). Bah!
(They should serve fresh stroopwaffle!)
Very cool. As long as we are celebrating New York’s Dutch heritage, let’s go New York Knickerbockers!
@Peter — Lots of ‘blue and orange’ these days… (pretty sure it’s for the Knicks, not the Mets…)
I’ve always wanted one of these. Am a member of the wrong alliance though. It would be a major sacrifice on $$ and points. Does KLM give them on every flight? Or only on select routes?
@Ivan it’s Genever, a local gin, don’t expect too much
“Gregarious ” is the word, Gary, especially when the crews walk in the airports, in their light blue uniforms, always almost running…Friendly, I am not sure… except perhaps if you are Dutch.
About the food… I am sure you need more than one experience, the cardboard box offered on European flights is well-known for its cheap, insipid content : Air France bought 51% of KLM but forgot to send the cooks!
@CMT — Long-haul J only. Think 8+ hours, TATL like AMS-JFK, or Africa like NBO/JRO/CPT/JNB, or S./E. Asia like DEL/BKK/NRT, etc.
@CMT — Also, you can be a ‘member’ of whatever alliance you want, or none at all. Use points, pay cash, OPM, as long as it’s long-haul business class on KLM metal, you’ll likely get a house!
The food on KLM is subpar even in business class, at least out of LAX. AF food is better. The seats are basically the same. I like connecting in AMS a bit better than CDG though. I do keep my houses out on a shelf. I wish more companies would do that.
I have several of the KLM delft houses, but never knew they were filled with gin. Not sure where, when or how I got this idea, but I always thought they were filled with Amsterdam canal water. Obviously, I’ve never opened one.
@canuck_in_ca — You’re not wrong (AF food is better, but AF doesn’t have the houses!) AMS is a far more reliable operation than CDG. I’d trust a 1.5 hour MCT connect at AMS; I want 3+ for CDG. Bah!