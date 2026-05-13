KLM’s Tiny Gin-Filled Houses Are Aviation Collectibles — Now New York Gets A Limited-Edition One

KLM had the first U.S. joint venture (with Northwest) and was early to connecting U.S. passengers over its European hub to destinations around the world, rather than leaving U.S. passengers to travel on U.S. airlines or on the airline of their intended destination.

It’s hard to imagine that a national hub making international-to-international connections a primary business was original or controversial, but it was – competitors hated it.

They were the first European airline offer scheduled service between New York LaGuardia and Amsterdam on May 21, 1946. For the 80th anniversary of service, they’re introducing a limited-edition Delft House and hosting a Delft House pop up at the New York Historical.

Normally, KLM has released a new Delft Blue miniature house every year on its birthday (October 7th). A handful of limited edition houses have been added to this.

The New York Historical will have a Delft House pop-up in its lobby May 22 – 27, 2026 featuring historical KLM menus and in-flight magazines, and video footage.

KLM Crown Lounge 52, Amsterdam

KLM Crown Lounge 52, Amsterdam

I find KLM crew very Northern European yet friendly, often in a jovial and gregarious sort of way. Their food is pretty good! Their business class is good but not top of the industry, yet the houses provide KLM with outsized value, having become synonymous with the brand.

At the end of each long haul flight, a crewmember comes around with delft houses as a departing gift. This is something that business class passengers on the airline really look forward to, and many people collect them. There’s even a Delft Blue Houses app in both the Apple and Google online stores to help with tracking all of them.

Each house is a replica of a real Dutch building, and is filled with Dutch gin. The story of these is that KLM wanted to give a gift to its premium passengers, but doing so ran afoul of the country’s regulations. There was no prohibition on service a drink (Dutch gin), and no rules around what that drink could be served in (the delft house), however.

There’s something special about being given a unique gift at the end of the flight. I first experienced it many years ago flying Asiana first class. I still have the Wedgwood wine bottle stoppers I received on that flight. It really elevates the product, at the very end of the experience, and creates a real keepsake of and connection with the airline. I have many of them in my home office.