New Video Shows Frontier Passengers Evacuating With Carry-Ons After Fatal Denver Runway Strike

Last night a Frontier Airlines flight hit somebody crossing the runway as it was on its way to take off from Denver. You can listen to air traffic control and operations communications as the pilot relayed what happened and emergency responders dispatched.
It appears that the person had breached a perimeter fence near the site of the accident. Here’s the damage to the plane’s engines from the ingestion.
The extent of damage to Frontier Flight 4345's right engine. https://t.co/6SX5Mx9D1w pic.twitter.com/heZC5RaS0v
— Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) May 9, 2026
The plane’s engine caught fire. Fire trucks responded to the scene. Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft. You can see them exiting down the slide. Many bring their carry-on bags with them.
🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a Frontier Airlines aircraft forced to make an emergency after a pedestrian on the runway was struck and sucked into one of the jet’s engines⁰⁰ 📌#Denver | #Colorado
Watch as horrifying footage from earlier this morning shows the moment Frontier Flight… pic.twitter.com/jvaWjzvMey
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 9, 2026
The person is confirmed dead. That should have been obvious but wasn’t official yet when I wrote earlier. They were on airport grounds for about two minutes before being hit. The perimeter fence remains intact. We don’t yet know how they bypassed it.
Initial reporting noted one minor injury. In fact, 12 passengers reported minor injuries, and 5 were transported to hospitals.
Comments
This is when those PAX who leave with carryons need to be fined $10,000 per bag, banned from flying any aircraft for 2 years. There was an injury during the evac . Did that carry on cause it?
Lock the overhead bins in an emergency.
And by “dead,” we really mean “pureed.”
Taking my bag. Sorry. Get over it.
I always have my wallet and passport in a zippered pocket along with my phone on takeoff and landing for this very reason.
In a case like this, or like the accident when the plane struck a firetruck. How long did the passengers have to wait to receive their personal belongings? I am a professional photographer. My camera equipment is carry-on. If I leave it, will I get it back before my rebooked flight? Probably not. Unless there is heavy smoke or any other indication that it is a life-or-death situation, my carry-on is riding down the slide with me.
My bet is that we eventually see increasing restrictions on carry-ons for exactly this reason.
Taking your luggage in an emergency evacuation people should be identified and severely fined along with Frontier Flight Attendants for allowing it which goes directly against FAA guidelines. Smoke and fire is a danger to passengers.
I guess there is a difference between catching a flight and hailing a cab in Denver.
The consequences are well, shall we say, different.
@Matthew – I still believe that will slow down evacuations as the same morons spend even more time yanking on the bins, frustrated that they won’t open