JetBlue Passengers Denied Hotel Rooms After Birdstrike Strands Them In St. Lucia

JetBlue flight 882 from St. Lucia to New York JFK couldn’t operate on Friday due to a birdstrike. The airlnie delayed the flight until 11 a.m. on Saturday, but it telling passengers stuck overnight in the Caribbean that the airline will not provide hotel rooms.
@JetBlue Flight 882 from St. Lucia to JFK was canceled after a bird strike damaged the left engine. After hours of delay, JetBlue is now refusing hotel accommodations for passengers rebooked on an 11 AM flight tomorrow, while the airport is putting us out. This is unacceptable.
— Monkey Interlect (@MonkeyInterlect) May 8, 2026
JetBlue confirms – a birdstrike is not a ‘controllable’ cause of a delay or cancellation. JetBlue did not cause the problem, so JetBlue has no obligation to cover passenger costs.
We know flight disruptions are challenging. Please know this is considered uncontrollable situation. If you purchased travel insurance or have a travel credit card, we'll be able to provide proof of disruption for your claim. We appreciate your understanding.
— JetBlue (@JetBlue) May 8, 2026
Legally, JetBlue is correct! A birdstrike is not a mechanical issue, in the sense that JetBlue failed to properly maintain their plane. If crew time out after a birdstrike, that’s not a workforce planning issue, it is a situation that arose because birds hit the plane’s engine.
And in fact, even European airlines don’t have to compensate passengers for delays after a birdstrike under EU261 according to the European Court of Justice. Still this feels wrong, doesn’t it?
- The passenger bought a ticket for travel on JetBlue
- JetBlue did not fulfill its obligation
- Passengers are stuck in a foreign country overnight
JetBlue’s advice, though, is correct. If you purchased travel insurance, or paid with a credit card that offers trip delay coverage, you may still get the room paid for. And as I often remind you, in some circumstances airlines commit to providing a hotel but they’ve never specified the quality of that hotel. It’s often places you would not want to sleep.
And remember, they’re trying to forestall bankruptcy. They led the way in raising bag fees. You don’t think they’re going to go out of their way to spend any money on customers they aren’t absolutely required to?
Comments
If it’s a bird strike, shouldn’t the passengers take it up with the bird union?
Sue the Bird.
It feels wrong, sure. But was my carrier supposed to get me a hotel room in Florida because they cancelled my flight when all flights into the Northeast were cancelled a few months ago because of a huge snowstorm? Of course not.
Sometimes things happen when you travel thousands of miles from where you live. If this is your only vacation of the year or something, I certainly have sympathy, but yet, you have to be prepared for the unexpected.
If you live in St. Lucia, you just went home, right? The entire island takes like 1.5 hours to drive.
If you were a tourist – you should always budget for unforeseen expenses / have some level of travel insurance / have a premium credit card that provides travel delay insurance of $500/pp for delays of 6 hours or more. I fully expect that there will be a few days each year that something will happen and I’ll be paying for a hotel. Stay where you want to stay first, submit claims later.
I enjoyed my two extra days in Florida. Enjoy your extra night in St. Lucia (get out the violins…) and move on.
European airlines would be required to provide hotel accommodation under the EC261 right to care provisions. You’re right that they don’t have to provide financial compensation for delays outside of the airline’s control, but the right to care provisions (lodging and food) apply regardless of cause.
“remember, they’re trying to forestall bankruptcy”
So do any airlines commit to providing a hotel in this situation, or is this a non-sequiteur?
Although early May is shoulder season and most hotels won’t likely be full, St. Lucia is a tough place to be stranded on a Saturday. Happened to me once, and although I don’t recall the reason for the cancellation, with some kicking and screaming I got AA to cover a block of rooms at the (then new) Hilton resort in Soufriere (now Sugar Beach), an hour away from Hewanorra Airport. There are very few rooms on the south end of the island where the airport is located; most are 75+ minutes away on the north end.
Yeah, this is probably an ‘extraordinary circumstance’… that said, far better than Jeju…
@Denver Refugee — Zing!!
@MGHOW — Got’em!!