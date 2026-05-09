JetBlue Passengers Denied Hotel Rooms After Birdstrike Strands Them In St. Lucia

JetBlue flight 882 from St. Lucia to New York JFK couldn’t operate on Friday due to a birdstrike. The airlnie delayed the flight until 11 a.m. on Saturday, but it telling passengers stuck overnight in the Caribbean that the airline will not provide hotel rooms.

@JetBlue Flight 882 from St. Lucia to JFK was canceled after a bird strike damaged the left engine. After hours of delay, JetBlue is now refusing hotel accommodations for passengers rebooked on an 11 AM flight tomorrow, while the airport is putting us out. This is unacceptable. — Monkey Interlect (@MonkeyInterlect) May 8, 2026

JetBlue confirms – a birdstrike is not a ‘controllable’ cause of a delay or cancellation. JetBlue did not cause the problem, so JetBlue has no obligation to cover passenger costs.

We know flight disruptions are challenging. Please know this is considered uncontrollable situation. If you purchased travel insurance or have a travel credit card, we'll be able to provide proof of disruption for your claim. We appreciate your understanding. — JetBlue (@JetBlue) May 8, 2026

Legally, JetBlue is correct! A birdstrike is not a mechanical issue, in the sense that JetBlue failed to properly maintain their plane. If crew time out after a birdstrike, that’s not a workforce planning issue, it is a situation that arose because birds hit the plane’s engine.

And in fact, even European airlines don’t have to compensate passengers for delays after a birdstrike under EU261 according to the European Court of Justice. Still this feels wrong, doesn’t it?

The passenger bought a ticket for travel on JetBlue



JetBlue did not fulfill its obligation



Passengers are stuck in a foreign country overnight

JetBlue’s advice, though, is correct. If you purchased travel insurance, or paid with a credit card that offers trip delay coverage, you may still get the room paid for. And as I often remind you, in some circumstances airlines commit to providing a hotel but they’ve never specified the quality of that hotel. It’s often places you would not want to sleep.

And remember, they’re trying to forestall bankruptcy. They led the way in raising bag fees. You don’t think they’re going to go out of their way to spend any money on customers they aren’t absolutely required to?