American Airlines Passenger Turns Sweatshirt Into A Free Inflight Privacy Hood

An American Airlines passenger figured out how to use their hoodie as a do it yourself head-and-face privacy hood. By tying sleeves over and behind the top of their seat’s headrest, with the body of the sweatshirt draped over their face, it’s a no cost sleep mask and head stabilizer meant for sleep on a long flight.

In fact, it’s a free version of something that’s sold commercially that uses a strap around the headrest and an eye mask to support the head and block light.

The woman in front of me just tied her hoodie to the headrest. Instant privacy curtain. Zero cost. 10 seconds. I’ve been flying for 20 years and never thought of this. I’m a B+ at travel. Rethinking everything. pic.twitter.com/yqnjlvZ7iP — Paul W. Swaney III (@paulswaney3) April 29, 2026

This blocks light and visual distractions, gives a feeling of privacy, and may keep the head from moving forward as you fall asleep, jerking you back awake. It’s not quite an “instant privacy curtain.” Wouldn’t an eye mask and a normal hoodie hood get you 80% of the benefit without being weird? Sometimes doing weird things though is the point.

Should this even be allowed, though? Baggage has to be stowed in an overhead bin or under the seat for takeoff and landing. Comfort items are generally not allowed to extend into other customers’ seating areas. It needs to not hang over the seat back at all!

American doesn’t have seat back entertainment screens making this easier (it won’t intrude on the passenger’s screen) but make sure it doesn’t dip down onto the tablet holder where they might be watching their iPhone.

Bottom-line though is that anything you can do to make coach more comfortable – even a little bit – makes sense, as long as it doesn’t intrude on your neighbors trying to endure it themselves.