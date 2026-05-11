Your United Miles Can Help Someone Reach A Dying Loved One In Time — Here’s How

Miles are usually about getting more value for yourself. But United miles can also do something far more urgent: help someone get on a plane in time to say goodbye to a dying loved one.

My miles have been able to take my family all over the world, many times. Even with the interruption of the pandemic, my seven year old daughter has been to Australia half a dozen times. Each of my kids has cousins there nearly the exact same age. Our points keep us connected.

It used to be about squeezing the most out of every redemption. I remember how proud of myself I was back when I managed to combine six different Star Alliance first class products on a single United award (ANA, Asiana, THAI, Lufthansa, United, SWISS). That was a pretty good use of 145,000 Mileage Plus miles!

And while I was proud of my daughter a few years back when she managed her first back-to-back long haul, and to sit in her own Etihad First Apartment (since she’s so separated from us), mostly I just want the four of us to fly comfortably and affordably to see and experience things and feel the world within our reach. My daughter picked one of our trips last summer, and one this winter too.

When it changes to meaning rather than just maximizing, another kind of redemption starts to matter – and it doesn’t show up in any award chart – regular readers know that I support Give A Mile which makes it possible to donate United MileagePlus miles to help someone get on a plane to say goodbye to a dying loved one.

Last-minute flights are often the most expensive ones to book. That’s especially true when the reason for travel isn’t flexible: the final days of someone close. People don’t care about routing rules or fare classes they just need to be there. But too often, they can’t afford to go.

Give A Mile is a 501(c)3 charity that takes donated frequent flyer miles ” target=_blank>including United MileagePlus miles and uses them to book urgent flights for people who need to be with a loved one at end of life. They’ve already funded more than 1,400 flights. Each one represents a moment that would have otherwise been missed.

Their current campaign, called The Presence Project, is looking to raise 1 million miles by June 21st. This funds 37 people showing up in person instead of saying goodbye through a screen.

In a world of digital connection, some moments still require being there.



Zoom is fine for meetings. It’s not how we say goodbye as humans. You can’t hug through it or hold someone’s hand.

There’s a good chance you’re not using all the miles you’ve been collecting right away. Maybe you’re saving for a future trip, waiting for better award space, or the miles are just sitting there. And they can be used for specific, urgent travel needs, where the impact is immediate and tangible. Miles → flights → presence. That means a last conversation that wouldn’t have happened, showing up when it matters most.

United’s giving platform makes it really easy. You can donate miles to Give A Mile with a few clicks, and even a small contribution can help close the gap on a ticket that makes a real difference.

Sometimes the most important trip isn’t about where you’re going. It’s about being there in time. I donate my own miles (and money). I’ve given a couple of times this year already. Every mile goes straight to book award flights. There’s no overhead taken out. My United balance doesn’t match what I have in other programs, though, so I’m asking for your help. Can you spare some points for a meaningful cause?