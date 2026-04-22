Trump Administration Prepares Illegal $500 Million Spirit Airlines Bailout — Taxpayers Stuck With The Bill

The Trump Administration is preparing to light $500 million on fire, handing taxpayer money to Spirit Airlines. You wouldn’t buy their tickets – but they’re going to make you give them your money anyway.

This is a terrible precedent. Spirit is a bad investment, and government ownership (warrants in exchange for the loan) creates terrible incentives.

It’s also blatantly illegal.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said this week that it’s a terrible idea. He’s called it ‘good money after bad.’ Once Trump has decided to do it, though, he’ll fall into line.

Spirit is a money-loser. They had no plausible business plan coming out of bankruptcy a year ago. And there’s no reason to believe that shrinking is going to make them perform better coming out of a second bankruptcy. They only need the money because private investors aren’t willing to fund their losses any longer.

I love that Spirit exists. They push down fares, although a much smaller Spirit will push down far fewer fares. It also makes things more difficult for ultra-low cost carrier Frontier, which is struggling. A more robust Frontier would be better for consumers nad low fares! With government ownership of a stake in the airline, though, that’s terrible for passengers.

The Trump administration has a stake in the success of the airline



When the Department of Transportation hands out slots at restricted airports, does this create an incentive for them to give slots to Spirit? The standard is public interest and the public benefits when the value in its stake goes up!



Will the FAA have to check with the White House before imposing fines or restrictions on Spirit’s operation? Will they question whether they can act independently? Will this have a chilling effect on inspectors?

The Trump administration doesn’t want to see an airline go under on its watch, especially amidst high fuel costs, since its foreign policy (Iran) will be blamed – even though Spirit’s problems have little to do with and long predated high prices of jet fuel. As we approach the election, though, they’re looking to reach into your pockets.

Ironically enough, that makes Spirit Airlines no longer a low fare airline. You’re paying more for Spirit whether you fly them or not. That’s the ultimate ancillary revenue play!

But this is simply illegal. Without new legislation from Congress, there’s just no legal authority to extend loans to private businesses like this. Appropriations can only be used for things Congress made them for. The government can’t make obligations that they don’t have appropriations for. Under the Federal Credit Reform Act, loans and loan guarantees require budget authority.

I’ve written that my best guess is that the administraton claims authority from the Defense Production Act, which allows loans to private businesses to create, maintain, expand, protect, or restore capacity when needed for national defense. Spirit Airlines is not necessary for national defense. Come on. Nobody believes this. They’re less than 2% of domestic air travel capacity.

They’ll tell a story that Spirit is part of the national transportation system. Its failure would degrade low cost domestic air service, aviation labor capacity, emergency transportation resilience, and even emergency mobility in a defense emergency.

Again, nobody believes this. And no judge should buy it. But it will either (1) take too long to litigate to matter, or (2) a judge might simply give deference to the administration where national defense is invoked.

Using Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund is even more legally problematic.

Stretching the law – violating all principles and norms of a rule of law – to get to whatever outcome is desired by the executive is in itself a bad result here.