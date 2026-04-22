Finnish Air Force Cadets Drew At Least Four Phalluses In The Sky — Face Discipline

On April 13, 2026, Finnish Air Force cadets were conducting training exercises near Jyväskylä – and at least four flights traced sky phalluses. There were also two heart shapes in the same exercise.

NEW: Finnish Air Force trainee pilots deviated from their flight patterns to draw two giant penises in the sky. pic.twitter.com/cJfDWbEuy0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 22, 2026

The Finnish Air Force says the trainees would face disciplinary consequences. At the same time,

It says the aircraft were in their assigned training area



They carried out the exercises in the flight assignment



They did not pose a danger to other air traffic.

So what exactly did they do wrong here, that violates the proper conduct and standards expected of them?

This is a time-honored tradition. Here are U.S. naval pilots drawing a sky penis and two marine aviators drawing a phallus in the sky. Meanwhile, Ryanair had the perfect response when its ground crew did it at a gate, in the snow, beside an aircraft.

Ryanair responds brilliantly after employees create snow dick on tarmac – http://t.co/de0vY6OLfu pic.twitter.com/sWKZNfg7SQ — Lost At E Minor (@lostateminor) February 8, 2015