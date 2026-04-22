Finnish Air Force Cadets Drew At Least Four Phalluses In The Sky — Face Discipline

On April 13, 2026, Finnish Air Force cadets were conducting training exercises near Jyväskylä – and at least four flights traced sky phalluses. There were also two heart shapes in the same exercise.
NEW: Finnish Air Force trainee pilots deviated from their flight patterns to draw two giant penises in the sky. pic.twitter.com/cJfDWbEuy0
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 22, 2026
The Finnish Air Force says the trainees would face disciplinary consequences. At the same time,
- It says the aircraft were in their assigned training area
- They carried out the exercises in the flight assignment
- They did not pose a danger to other air traffic.
So what exactly did they do wrong here, that violates the proper conduct and standards expected of them?
This is a time-honored tradition. Here are U.S. naval pilots drawing a sky penis and two marine aviators drawing a phallus in the sky. Meanwhile, Ryanair had the perfect response when its ground crew did it at a gate, in the snow, beside an aircraft.
Ryanair responds brilliantly after employees create snow dick on tarmac – http://t.co/de0vY6OLfu pic.twitter.com/sWKZNfg7SQ
— Lost At E Minor (@lostateminor) February 8, 2015
Comments
Niiice.
Sure, no employees should ever face **discipline** (not even firing) over unprofessional behavior.
Crude, vulgar behavior — that’s my “right”. Expect professionalism? That’s unfair, unreasonable, and unacceptable.
Naturally, it’s only a matter of time before our favorite aviation blogs—View From the Wing, Frequent Miler, The Points Guy, FlyerTalk, and One Mile at a Time—team up with drone makers like DJI, Autel Robotics, Skydio, and Holy Stone to sponsor the event the world never knew it needed: a consumer drone Sky Penis drawing contest. That’s right, nothing says “cutting-edge tech” quite like tracing questionable anatomy across the friendly skies. To enter, just fire up your drone, channel your inner Michelangelo (if Michelangelo exclusively drew anatomically dubious artwork in the sky), and use that fancy software to immortalize your Sky Penis on a map. Bonus points for uploading a 4K video montage of your aerial masterpiece—because if you’re going to draw a Sky Penis, you might as well do it in Ultra HD. The Sky Penis Drone contest is void where prohibited. Airlines are welcome to get in on the action by sponsoring corporate prizes for the winners. Imagine the thrill of winning 100,000 AAdvantage Miles or a year of enjoying a complimentary American Airlines Admirals Club membership with your friends and family, all thanks to your high-flying artistic creativity.
Funny!
@Gary Leff — You’d love the airport-meltdown video I just saw on r/SipsTea… girlie let the BF have it, all for getting there too early, it seems. Bah!
” Boyz will be boyz….”