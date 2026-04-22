Is It Time To Let Spirit Airlines Die?

Is it time to let Spirit Airlines go?

Although President Trump on Tuesday morning mused that the federal government could get involved in a Spirit Airlines bailout I did not take this seriously. It would be clearly illegal though that on its own might not prevent the effort. Simply put, people take the President too literally in his musings.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has said that ‘the President would decide’ in the context of airline mergers, but he also pointed out just how dumb a federal government takeover of Spirit Airlines would be.

Duffy said ​it appears no one wants to buy Spirit and it is not clear how Spirit’s customer base feels about the airline. “What would someone buy?” Duffy asked. “If no one else wants to buy them, why would we buy them?” …”By the way if you do do ‌Spirit, ⁠who comes next? Who is the third?”

Frontier Airlines did make a play for Spirit, but Spirit felt the price wasn’t high enough and a deal did not get done.

The problem for Spirit is that they really have very little of actual value for an investor or acquirer.

They still may own about 48 of their planes and 18 spare engines, but they’ve borrowed against those.



22 New York LaGuardia slots and 6 gates in the Marine Air Terminal.



16 peak Newark runway timings, however “schedule approvals are not transferrable like slots” so value is ambiguous without buying the whole airline.

Those once famous Banana-Yellow #SpiritAirlines Airbus aircraft now are starting to pile up at #VCV with the airline facing many many problem's . These airframes fate is currently unknown… #AvGeek 04-21-26 pic.twitter.com/ikjwvwFIHv — Matt Hartman (@ShorealoneFilms) April 22, 2026

Buying Spirit Airlines would be of greatest benefit to a new airline startup because the most valuable other asset that it has is an Air Operator’s Certificate. It would take a new airline probably 2-3 years and tens of millions or dollars (or longer, and more) to gain FAA approval.

You need to show competent personnel (‘the five wise men’) plus adequate facilities, equipment, and spares. That’s a management team, manuals, training, conformity, proving runs, maintenance program, dispatch and operational control, systems, facilities, insurance, and working capital. The Five Wise Men are:



Director of Safety



Director of Operations



Chief Pilot



Director of Maintenance



Chief Inspector

There are almost no new part 121 commercial airline startups. And those that do start usually buy the bones of an existing one. Xtra Airways preserved a single Boeing 737-400 to retain its Part 121 certification, and sold to startup Avelo Airlines. But Xtra Airways – a private transaction with undisclosed purchase price – likely didn’t cost tens of millions. Breeze began certification as a new airline, raised $100 million, and actually then bought the certificate from Compass.

A brand new Airbus operator would value Spirit’s manuals, operational leadership, and regulatory approval. But that’s really it. A new operator would also rid itself of the Spirit Airlines name and brand – it’s toxic! They don’t need Spirit’s 7,500 employees or South Florida corporate campus.

Investors put money into a Spirit Airlines first bankruptcy and are being wiped out. It wasn’t ever clear how they’d get their money back when the carrier’s exit plan didn’t really make meaningful changes to its business. That was before current oil prices.

I actually love that Spirit Airlines exists. (1) They help drive down airfare costs (2) The Big Front Seat can represent great value (3) Their primary business seems to be creating viral online passenger content.

Spirit Airlines brawl pic.twitter.com/CmpBDjr4Zq — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) June 2, 2024

'SPIRIT' OF THE MOMENT: Dozens were caught on camera throwing punches and kicking at a Spirit Airlines terminal in a video that has since gone viral. "This is embarrassing," one witness was heard saying. https://t.co/LwZf6Zn3fZ pic.twitter.com/qvVQYvVBGW — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 23, 2025

Doesn’t letting them go, though, help make Frontier Airlines more viable? And isn’t that good for low fares and jobs? Spirit’s planes, gates and pilots still exist. Some of those planes wouldn’t stay in the United States, but total Spirit capacity is less than 2% of the industry and much of that capacity would remain flying after an adjustment period.