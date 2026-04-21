American Airlines Served Broken Glass In First Class — That’s Worth A $100 Voucher [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • American Airlines still has a chance to overtake United as a premium airline.

  • Okay, maybe not.

  • This is definitely an exaggeration, but people forget the primary motivation behind United’s current business class seats is density. Polaris seats were selected under the regime of disgraced CEO Jeff Smisek, and the goal was cramming in as many lie flat direct aisle access seats as they had when their Boeing 777 business class was six-abreast.

    It’s a stylish cabin and I generally like it! But the idea was efficiency of space (and less space per passenger) over everything else. It took United business class off the ‘avoid flying’ list, but wasn’t as good as contemporaneous offerings of competitors even when launched.

  • When Southwest offered free checked bags, there was plenty of overhead bin space – even without oversized bins – because passengers didn’t try to carry on all their belongings like the plane was some kind of celestial Noah’s Ark. Now bag fees slow down boarding because of all the stuff people try to bring on. And to fight this, Southwest makes passengers gate check bags even when it’s unnecessary. Just another customer-unfriendly move they’ve copied from everyone else.

    To be sure, it’s no worse than other airlines! But that’s the point.

  • Alaska Airlines and Bank of America extend their cobrand deal Legacy Hawaiian cards move to Bank of America under this agreement.

  • After the major catering debacle at London Heathrow, standard meals are back in coach on American Airlines there… and they are DO & CO meals which generally means an improvement (although still subject to budget constraints).

  • TIL that Marla Gibbs worked in United Airlines reservations for about two years after becoming a star on The Jeffersons. She was an 11-year veteran when she got the acting role. She had been based in Detroit and got transferred to Los Angeles. She’d finish taping and then go work her shifts. She didn’t trust show business and saw United reservations agent as a ‘real job’.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Hire someone from Chick-fil-A to handle boarding. Quicker bosrding, 99% bin utilization.

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