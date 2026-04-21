American Airlines Served Broken Glass In First Class — That’s Worth A $100 Voucher [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- American Airlines still has a chance to overtake United as a premium airline.
@united UA 2346 – it was a pleasure ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PXt3tazKLs
— Mi.lu. (@ludwim_i) April 20, 2026
- Okay, maybe not.
Completely callous treatment by @AmericanAir meal on business class comes with broken plate. Chunks of glass inside the meal. complaint responded with a $100 voucher to be sent within a year! AA2026 20apr. Seat 1B pic.twitter.com/gd6wnfaAlP
— Arushi (@Arushi012) April 21, 2026
Way to instill a sense of confidence, @AmericanAir 👀 pic.twitter.com/vXL9GdWiP8
— Necromantic Gnome (@Quizzit) April 20, 2026
- This is definitely an exaggeration, but people forget the primary motivation behind United’s current business class seats is density. Polaris seats were selected under the regime of disgraced CEO Jeff Smisek, and the goal was cramming in as many lie flat direct aisle access seats as they had when their Boeing 777 business class was six-abreast.
It’s a stylish cabin and I generally like it! But the idea was efficiency of space (and less space per passenger) over everything else. It took United business class off the ‘avoid flying’ list, but wasn’t as good as contemporaneous offerings of competitors even when launched.
@united Polaris is as bad as Biz on a 30 year old @Delta 767. pic.twitter.com/nwxa9ht4Z8
— Tim (@Readycya) April 20, 2026
- When Southwest offered free checked bags, there was plenty of overhead bin space – even without oversized bins – because passengers didn’t try to carry on all their belongings like the plane was some kind of celestial Noah’s Ark. Now bag fees slow down boarding because of all the stuff people try to bring on. And to fight this, Southwest makes passengers gate check bags even when it’s unnecessary. Just another customer-unfriendly move they’ve copied from everyone else.
To be sure, it’s no worse than other airlines! But that’s the point.
@SouthwestAir made me gate check my bag this morning. These spaces never filled up. There were more openings too. This is just what I could take pics of from my seat. WTH? Shame on you. #southwestheart pic.twitter.com/jk8oZQ1mS2
— Bryan Fox (@bryan_btfox01) April 20, 2026
- Alaska Airlines and Bank of America extend their cobrand deal Legacy Hawaiian cards move to Bank of America under this agreement.
- After the major catering debacle at London Heathrow, standard meals are back in coach on American Airlines there… and they are DO & CO meals which generally means an improvement (although still subject to budget constraints).
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) April 21, 2026
- TIL that Marla Gibbs worked in United Airlines reservations for about two years after becoming a star on The Jeffersons. She was an 11-year veteran when she got the acting role. She had been based in Detroit and got transferred to Los Angeles. She’d finish taping and then go work her shifts. She didn’t trust show business and saw United reservations agent as a ‘real job’.
Comments
Hire someone from Chick-fil-A to handle boarding. Quicker bosrding, 99% bin utilization.
@This comes to mind — Only catch: can’t fly on Sundays.