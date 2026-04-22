Delta Removed A Passenger Who Appeared Drunk — But She May Have Been Drugged Onboard

A passenger on board Delta flight 453 from Atlanta to Salt Lake City on Monday night was removed from the aircraft on arrival by airline personnel. She was described by another passenger as an “incredibly obnoxious woman who was quite drunk.” She was seated in the exit row, and she was being taken to “get her bag checked” for alcohol, because of how she presented herself – but cabin crew hadn’t served her.
Well, that happened.
by
u/gmd23 in
delta
Here’s the twist I wasn’t expecting. She’s returned to the airport the next day looking for her phone. She didn’t know what happened to her. There’s speculation that she may have been roofied. As a passenger describes it, a man in the exit row “switched seats with” the middle seat passenger “to sit next to her.” And he kept offering to drive her home:
I figured she had too much to drink and allegedly some rando onboard was trying to creep on her telling everyone he’d drive her home and nobody was gonna let that happen. She had no idea wtf happened after the fact this afternoon when she came back to the airport to find her phone.
There was reportedly “a very LDS family” seated behind the exit row that was “real uncomfortable” with what was happening.
So it turns out that appearing drunk and therefore met and removed by airline staff may have saved her from being pursued by another passenger.
Comments
Sounds like “being pursued by another passenger” is a euphemism for the risk of “being sexually assaulted/raped by another passenger.
It also sounds like the TSA doesn’t detect and grab all restricted drugs at the screening checkpoint, but then again this is the TSA that fails repeatedly to stop prohibited weapons/explosives/incendiaries at the screening checkpoints.
GU,
the amount of drugs that it takes to incapacitate a passenger is well within the personal limits that passengers are allowed to carry and below what any security screening techniques could detect.
Very sad for the lady if that is what happened; hard to believe that anyone could allow themselves to be compromised by a stranger.
I am certain she has filed a police report and went to the hospital for drug testing- she should have – and police and DL nail the person.
Usually there is more to these stories, and I appreciate when Gary actually follows-up with us afterwards. Sure, speculating and ‘hot takes’ can be ‘fun,’ but, like, good to know what the real deal is, too. Hope she gets help. If actually an attempted-sexual assault, that’s awful.
Regardless of the cause of her inebriation, the passenger needed to be deplaned. Flight attendants have identified situations where a passenger is a victim of trafficking or abuse, however it is not the airline’s job to police every situation.