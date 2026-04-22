Delta Removed A Passenger Who Appeared Drunk — But She May Have Been Drugged Onboard

A passenger on board Delta flight 453 from Atlanta to Salt Lake City on Monday night was removed from the aircraft on arrival by airline personnel. She was described by another passenger as an “incredibly obnoxious woman who was quite drunk.” She was seated in the exit row, and she was being taken to “get her bag checked” for alcohol, because of how she presented herself – but cabin crew hadn’t served her.

Here’s the twist I wasn’t expecting. She’s returned to the airport the next day looking for her phone. She didn’t know what happened to her. There’s speculation that she may have been roofied. As a passenger describes it, a man in the exit row “switched seats with” the middle seat passenger “to sit next to her.” And he kept offering to drive her home:

I figured she had too much to drink and allegedly some rando onboard was trying to creep on her telling everyone he’d drive her home and nobody was gonna let that happen. She had no idea wtf happened after the fact this afternoon when she came back to the airport to find her phone.

There was reportedly “a very LDS family” seated behind the exit row that was “real uncomfortable” with what was happening.

So it turns out that appearing drunk and therefore met and removed by airline staff may have saved her from being pursued by another passenger.