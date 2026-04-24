Seattle Airport Offers Free Feminine Products In Men’s Rooms — But Charges For Diapers

For about a year and a half Seattle airport has been providing free female hygiene products in all restrooms – including men’s rooms. One traveler noted the contrast to the paid vending machine beside it with $1 diapers.

Welcome to SeaTac Airport! Where the feminine hygiene products in the men’s restroom are free, but a diaper for your kid costs $1. pic.twitter.com/JQ7tQPqgez — Ben Rudolph (@BenThePCGuy) April 18, 2026

Free menstrual products in airport bathrooms aren’t new. You’ll find those at Houston Hobby and Intercontinental airports. Chicago O’Hare O’Hare installed 55 dispensers in women’s and gender-neutral restrooms in 2023. Newark Terminal A has 14 dispensers. What’s unique is stocking them in men’s restrooms.

This is meant to support travelers of all gender identities, including transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people. By placing menstrual products in male restrooms, they become available to male-identifying passengers who may still be transitioning or who may have the biological characteristics of women.

It would seem less out of place in the airport’s all-gender restroom between gates D1 and D2. There are separate mens and women’s restrooms next door at D1 and also at D5, so this was built to “reflect[..] the needs, values and diversity of the community.” There are urinals but in a separate urinal room. Stalls are private, wash areas are shared. Here’s a deep dive into the artwork in all gender restrooms at the airport, by 12 LGBTQIA+ artists.



Credit: Port of Seattle

Restroom vending machines also aren’t new. Charging for diapers hardly seems out of place. There’s a juxtaposition of making certain items free, and charging for others, that generates a reaction – because it reflects a community’s views of what’s important and what they want to encourage (subsidize). Some ‘pro-natalists’ will see their status lowered because supplies for babies are costly while supplies for gender-transitioning passengers aren’t. But diapers are being made very convenient – and for just a dollar!

Several airports ask you to rate their restroom facilities. How would you rate this one?

I actually think this is fantastic to offer in a men’s restroom, because you can dispense one and leave it there so that the machine and tampon look like some dude smoking a cigar.

The Port of Seattle doesn’t break out the cost of this effort, but we can do a back of the envelope.

Dispensers run about $350 – $400 each and annual refill cost is about $2,500 per airport bathroom.

Before adding the all-gender bathroom, the airport had 120 restrooms. Plus, the rollout included back of house restrooms also. So there are more than 120 restrooms. But let’s use that figure.

At 120 restrooms, a dispenser unit gets to roughly $63,000 – $69,000 without before labor or other installation costs. Then you’ve got $300,000 a year in stocking costs. But that’s for the full project. If you want men’s restroom costs that’ll be less than half.

Bathrooms can be pretty political. That’s not just true for passengers who see this and feels like it runs counter to their own values. These are placed there because the ‘in-group’ in charge at the Port of Seattle is able to displays its own values (in a sense) prominently this way. As one commenter puts it,

there are men who have vaginas that might need a pad or tampon. why should people have to pay for tampons and pads to begin with?

It’s a decision that elevates one group and lowers the status of another. That’s why many of you will have reactions to it that far outstrip the functional significance of the decision.