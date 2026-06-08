I Want To Take The New Newark Cap-Haïtien Flight, SFO Plans A Video Game Lounge, And BA Pauses Starlink Rollout

Our Newark–Cap-Haïtien route is officially in the air. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey, and to everyone already booking their seat home.

More flights. More connections. More family.

Book yours at https://t.co/WFSlzPFaTN

📹Video credit: Tele Image… pic.twitter.com/ku0d9WFWW5

— Sunrise Airways (@SunriseAirways) June 4, 2026