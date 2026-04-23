Trump Says “I Think We Just Buy” Spirit Airlines — Here’s What Betting Markets Expect

President Trump endorses a bailout and then says “I think we just buy” Spirit Airlines. He has someone he thinks is smart that can run it.

.@POTUS on Spirit Airlines: "I think we just buy it. We'd be getting it virtually debt-free. They have some good aircraft, good assets — and when the price of oil goes down, we'll sell it for a profit. I'd love to be able to save those jobs… I like having a lot of airlines so… pic.twitter.com/4AxH8ftuxE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 23, 2026

Betting markets ticked up slightly from 60% to 64% likelihood that the U.S. takes a stake in Spirit Airlines since the President made these comments.

It concerns me that the President plans to involve himself in who runs Spirit.

We have somebody that wants to run it, do a good job, smart person.

I’m at least happy to hear him talk up selling the airline quickly, albeit contingent on the price of oil falling. How do we model that?

Many industry observers expect oil prices to remain elevated even if the conflict in Iran ends, due to elevated risk and uncertainty. Iran has certainly shown that it’s low cost to create geopolitical chaos even after their leadership and military are devastated.

I keep refreshing those betting market odds.