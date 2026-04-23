Trump Says “I Think We Just Buy” Spirit Airlines — Here’s What Betting Markets Expect

President Trump endorses a bailout and then says “I think we just buy” Spirit Airlines. He has someone he thinks is smart that can run it.
.@POTUS on Spirit Airlines: "I think we just buy it. We'd be getting it virtually debt-free. They have some good aircraft, good assets — and when the price of oil goes down, we'll sell it for a profit. I'd love to be able to save those jobs… I like having a lot of airlines so… pic.twitter.com/4AxH8ftuxE
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 23, 2026
Betting markets ticked up slightly from 60% to 64% likelihood that the U.S. takes a stake in Spirit Airlines since the President made these comments.
It concerns me that the President plans to involve himself in who runs Spirit.
We have somebody that wants to run it, do a good job, smart person.
I’m at least happy to hear him talk up selling the airline quickly, albeit contingent on the price of oil falling. How do we model that?
Many industry observers expect oil prices to remain elevated even if the conflict in Iran ends, due to elevated risk and uncertainty. Iran has certainly shown that it’s low cost to create geopolitical chaos even after their leadership and military are devastated.
I keep refreshing those betting market odds.
Comments
Does he not know that they don’t fly executive jets, much less 75s, BBJs or 74s?? He is clueless on this topic.
It just can’t get any stupider.
I would chuckle but I wish to at least be a little sensitive to the NK people.
All of this must be tough knowing what a perilous situation their company is in. Been there done that though. There is light.
Oh, Doug, but it somehow will.
If Spirit has viable assets, they should attract DIP financing, a private buyer, or asset sales; if not, aircraft, slots, gates, crews, and routes can be redeployed without converting the DOT or Treasury into an airline holding company. The most dangerous precedent here is not “saving low fares,” it is letting political actors decide which distressed competitors get rescued, who runs them, and when taxpayers exit.
Seems reasonable, lol.
I’m all for it, so long as he and everyone else in his administration exclusively flies Spirit from now on.
Still a waste of taxpayer’s money. But if it’s worth buying with taxpayer money we don’t have, they should at least fly with them!
@Mike Hunt — Citi is one of the major secured creditors; so, who is this bailing out, really?
@Ryan gets it. All-in! Bahaha.
I don’t think it should be bought by the government, but that is why Iran has to pay a high price and a deal that is worthless should not be done. Otherwise, we are inviting pirates again.
The most dangerous precedent here is the government engaging in socialistic manipulation of capital markets for nothing other than political gain. There will come a day when he is gone and the opposite party is in power. When that happens it could come with an orgy of government bailouts.
Funny thing is, Dear Leader owned an airline. It didn’t go well. Lasted 3 years and got absorbed into US Air after defaulting on its debt.
Seems like the perfect guy to rescue NK.
@Mike. I’m with you. Spirit leases about 75% of their fleet. The remaining planes, spare parts, and gates are collateral for the loans. Their is a reason why, say Berkshire with $380 billion in cash, isn’t buying Spirit. Of course, Berkshire buys businesses when the like the leadership. They don’t want to manage the firms they buy. But, other people and businesses could buy Spirit and put in new management. But, nobody wants to. Want to own an airline? Wait till Spirit goes belly up and buy the remaining assets from the creditors. Much smarter than buying Spirit.
2024: “Most of the the economic indicators are good but it just feels like the economy is struggling”
2026: “Surely at least one of his cabinet secretaries doesn’t have a drinking problem?”