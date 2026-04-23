Trump Says “I Think We Just Buy” Spirit Airlines — Here’s What Betting Markets Expect

by Gary Leff

President Trump endorses a bailout and then says “I think we just buy” Spirit Airlines. He has someone he thinks is smart that can run it.

Betting markets ticked up slightly from 60% to 64% likelihood that the U.S. takes a stake in Spirit Airlines since the President made these comments.

It concerns me that the President plans to involve himself in who runs Spirit.

We have somebody that wants to run it, do a good job, smart person.

I’m at least happy to hear him talk up selling the airline quickly, albeit contingent on the price of oil falling. How do we model that?

Many industry observers expect oil prices to remain elevated even if the conflict in Iran ends, due to elevated risk and uncertainty. Iran has certainly shown that it’s low cost to create geopolitical chaos even after their leadership and military are devastated.

I keep refreshing those betting market odds.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Does he not know that they don’t fly executive jets, much less 75s, BBJs or 74s?? He is clueless on this topic.

  3. I would chuckle but I wish to at least be a little sensitive to the NK people.

    All of this must be tough knowing what a perilous situation their company is in. Been there done that though. There is light.

  5. If Spirit has viable assets, they should attract DIP financing, a private buyer, or asset sales; if not, aircraft, slots, gates, crews, and routes can be redeployed without converting the DOT or Treasury into an airline holding company. The most dangerous precedent here is not “saving low fares,” it is letting political actors decide which distressed competitors get rescued, who runs them, and when taxpayers exit.

  7. I’m all for it, so long as he and everyone else in his administration exclusively flies Spirit from now on.

    Still a waste of taxpayer’s money. But if it’s worth buying with taxpayer money we don’t have, they should at least fly with them!

  8. @Mike Hunt — Citi is one of the major secured creditors; so, who is this bailing out, really?

    @Ryan gets it. All-in! Bahaha.

  9. I don’t think it should be bought by the government, but that is why Iran has to pay a high price and a deal that is worthless should not be done. Otherwise, we are inviting pirates again.

  10. The most dangerous precedent here is the government engaging in socialistic manipulation of capital markets for nothing other than political gain. There will come a day when he is gone and the opposite party is in power. When that happens it could come with an orgy of government bailouts.

    Funny thing is, Dear Leader owned an airline. It didn’t go well. Lasted 3 years and got absorbed into US Air after defaulting on its debt.

    Seems like the perfect guy to rescue NK.

  11. @Mike. I’m with you. Spirit leases about 75% of their fleet. The remaining planes, spare parts, and gates are collateral for the loans. Their is a reason why, say Berkshire with $380 billion in cash, isn’t buying Spirit. Of course, Berkshire buys businesses when the like the leadership. They don’t want to manage the firms they buy. But, other people and businesses could buy Spirit and put in new management. But, nobody wants to. Want to own an airline? Wait till Spirit goes belly up and buy the remaining assets from the creditors. Much smarter than buying Spirit.

  12. 2024: “Most of the the economic indicators are good but it just feels like the economy is struggling”

    2026: “Surely at least one of his cabinet secretaries doesn’t have a drinking problem?”

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