Spirit Airlines Says It Will Run Out Of Cash Next Week

Spirit Airlines will run out of cash next week. That’s what they told their bankruptcy judge at a hearing on Thursday.

There’s money in restricted accounts for payroll and taxes



And there’s $240 million restricted by creditors



What’s left after that could run out within the week

The airline’s position is that they’re on the verge of being rescued by the federal government with a bailout. Any bailout would rest on questionable legal authority, which should concern the judge. Spirit’s business has failed which is why – even after much triage and shrinking in bankruptcy – they’re still bleeding cash.

Spirit Airlines wants access to the restricted cash from creditors to continue operating until a government bailout comes through.

The cash actually available to Spirit to fund ongoing operations is not going to last for very much longer..So either new financing, either or both of new financing or access to almost $240 million of restricted cash, is absolutely essential. Round about, no later than the end of next week.

The company blames their situation on high fuel prices and the conflict with Iran. That is not credible. Their problems long predate this, and they haven’t had a credible path to actually making money. And if their solvency is contingent on lower jet fuel prices then there’s a good chance they’ll just burn through taxpayer cash anyway.

Still, they say that government funding will “create an appropriately capitalized, fierce competitor in the airline space” and position them for a merger with another “value carrier.”

With the government dangling $500 million, I’d expect them to be permitted to access a portion of cash they’re holding. But Spirit’s own position is that they will burn through it, with little narrative about how they actually begin making money. At this point liquidation might be far better for creditors – selling their Fort Lauderdale franchise and New York LaGuardia gates and slots – than continued operations.

Workers want the taxpayer injection. Both flight attendants union leader Sara Nelson and pilot union ALPA have endorsed a bailout. But might just buy them time to keep getting paid while looking for another job.