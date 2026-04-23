Flight Attendants Union Head Sara Nelson Is Now “Praying” For President Trump To Save Spirit Airlines

Flight attendants union head Sara Nelson is looking to Donald Trump to save her members at Spirit Airlines – and appears to be blaming Joe Biden for the predicament they’re in.

That’s consistent with her past statements on the merger plan between JetBlue and Spirit, and also perfect framing for encouraging action by the President, even though a contemplated loan in exchange for warrants worth 90% of the airline has no basis in law.

Nelson says her union “cheered the JetBlue/Spirit merger.” She says it would have been good for labor, and credits the Biden administration with that.

The Biden DOJ blocked the merger. Since it “didn’t succeed” that “consolidate[d] power among the largest airlines.”

Now Spirit Airlines is in dire straits and “thousands of Flight Attendants and other frontline workers have their lives, paychecks, healthcare, homes, and retirement hanging in the balance.”

This is about “real people” and they are “praying for a lifeline” from President Trump. At this point, any rescue seems to come from the Trump administration.

Only after getting improvements and protections in black and white, our union cheered the JetBlue/Spirit merger because the airlines knew they had to work with labor under the previous administration. It would have improved competition, increased safety, benefitted consumers, and allowed labor to negotiate to the highest standards. We also knew it would only consolidate power among the largest airlines if it didn’t succeed. We weren’t wrong. Now, thousands of Flight Attendants and other frontline workers have their lives, paychecks, healthcare, homes, and retirement hanging in the balance. Let’s remember real people are hoping and praying for a lifeline. And no doubt they deserve it! But if nothing else, they especially deserve consideration and kindness.

Only after getting improvements and protections in black and white, our union cheered the JetBlue/Spirit merger because the airlines knew they had to work with labor under the previous administration. It would have improved competition, increased safety, benefitted consumers, and… — Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara) April 22, 2026

When the merger was announced she declared it “the first merger that we enthusiastically support.” When the Department of Justice filed suit against JetBlue’s acquisition of Spirit Airlines she called that “backward thinking.”

Nelson is a political operator, arguably the person most responsible for getting pandemic airline subsidies through Congress. So while Joe Biden was probably the most pro-union U.S. President in history besides FDR, it appears to me that she’s willing to blame Biden now for Spirit’s predicament and curry favor with Donald Trump – pray to him! – in order to get a bailout for Spirit Airlines.