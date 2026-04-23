Flight Attendants Union Head Sara Nelson Is Now “Praying” For President Trump To Save Spirit Airlines

Flight attendants union head Sara Nelson is looking to Donald Trump to save her members at Spirit Airlines – and appears to be blaming Joe Biden for the predicament they’re in.
That’s consistent with her past statements on the merger plan between JetBlue and Spirit, and also perfect framing for encouraging action by the President, even though a contemplated loan in exchange for warrants worth 90% of the airline has no basis in law.
- Nelson says her union “cheered the JetBlue/Spirit merger.” She says it would have been good for labor, and credits the Biden administration with that.
- The Biden DOJ blocked the merger. Since it “didn’t succeed” that “consolidate[d] power among the largest airlines.”
- Now Spirit Airlines is in dire straits and “thousands of Flight Attendants and other frontline workers have their lives, paychecks, healthcare, homes, and retirement hanging in the balance.”
- This is about “real people” and they are “praying for a lifeline” from President Trump. At this point, any rescue seems to come from the Trump administration.
Only after getting improvements and protections in black and white, our union cheered the JetBlue/Spirit merger because the airlines knew they had to work with labor under the previous administration. It would have improved competition, increased safety, benefitted consumers, and allowed labor to negotiate to the highest standards. We also knew it would only consolidate power among the largest airlines if it didn’t succeed. We weren’t wrong. Now, thousands of Flight Attendants and other frontline workers have their lives, paychecks, healthcare, homes, and retirement hanging in the balance. Let’s remember real people are hoping and praying for a lifeline. And no doubt they deserve it! But if nothing else, they especially deserve consideration and kindness.
Only after getting improvements and protections in black and white, our union cheered the JetBlue/Spirit merger because the airlines knew they had to work with labor under the previous administration. It would have improved competition, increased safety, benefitted consumers, and…
— Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara) April 22, 2026
When the merger was announced she declared it “the first merger that we enthusiastically support.” When the Department of Justice filed suit against JetBlue’s acquisition of Spirit Airlines she called that “backward thinking.”
Nelson is a political operator, arguably the person most responsible for getting pandemic airline subsidies through Congress. So while Joe Biden was probably the most pro-union U.S. President in history besides FDR, it appears to me that she’s willing to blame Biden now for Spirit’s predicament and curry favor with Donald Trump – pray to him! – in order to get a bailout for Spirit Airlines.
Comments
just another way to get under Scott Kirby’s skin even though UA has the least overlap with NK of the big 4
Can’t blame her for trying. She obviously cares about the workers.
(Though, shouldn’t she be going to Congress to beg for a bailout… oh, wait…)
Wow Spectrum Boy, you did good, you managed to mention the most profitable airline this year, United, in the first post about NK. It is awesome how Scott loves rent free in your head. Meanwhile Georgia Klan Air, got yet another Federal racial bias complaint this week, leading all the majors. Skies are so grey in Atlanta you must need a safe space. Delta, “peace be upon them” just keeps falling every quarter. Makes your sycophancy harder kid.
As for Nelson, she is a well known shill so no surprise to see her pray to Orange Jeebus for help.
I would like NK to survive this debacle. Do snobby legacy UA loyalists really want their airspace invaded by ex-NK passengers? and somewhat funny comedians will have to change up their jokes.
I just got off a UA flight, last night. Very nice. I don’t think that I’ve ever flown NK; I’m thinking that I should book a trial NK flight before it possibly disappears forever. I never did fly Concorde before it disappeared, one of my great disappointments in my flying life.
I knew a Spirit bailout was wrong. Having the idiot Sara Nelson support confirms it.
An airline is not your AI girlfriend, there to make you feel good. It’s there to make a profit for the people that invested in that airline.
If this is announced I could see UA (and other airlines) marching into court asking for a stay, claiming there’s no legal standing for a Presidential administration to invest/bailout a private company without Congressional approval. Even the TARP of 2008 needed Congressional approval, failing the first time until lowlife Congress critters got the call from lobbyists. Spirit’s wiggle room is very limited. The airline could not afford to wait through a protracted court battle.
She’s so dumb. There going to keep the money the tax payer is going to spit out.
And I’m praying for Nelson to resign in disgrace over her constant misdirection on issues, grandstanding rather than doing her job, indifference to the plight of her constituency in real life, and general ineptitude. Unfortunately we can’t always get what we want.
Sarah Nelson is bought and paid for. Can’t believe she is supporting this crap.
@George Romey — Tell us more about your sycophantic AI girlie friend, sir!