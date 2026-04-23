Someone Used A Hair Dryer At Paris Airport To Win $34,000 In Polymarket Bets [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- A single temperature sensor at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport was being used for Polymarket bets on Paris temperatures so someone stuck a hair dryer next to it and made $34,000 this month. Charges have been filed.
polymarket was settling Paris temperature bets on a single Météo France sensor sitting near the Charles de Gaulle runway perimeter – basically unguarded
– the guy bought the long-shot outcome (like “22°C” when everyone expected 18°C) for pennies, since nobody thought it’d hit
– then he walked up to the probe and briefly heated the air around it with a portable heat source, spiking the reading just long enough to register as the daily max
- This makes plenty of sense to me: Tim Cook’s compensation was about $75 million in each of 2024 and 2025. On a typical 40 hour work week that would be over $35,000 an hour. It’s not a good use of his time or Apple’s money to queue at TSA, meet airline check-in cutoff times, or worry about overhead bin space. “Rich enough not to waste time.”
New status level uncovered: "I mean, I *would* fly commercial, but my board insists on me going private." pic.twitter.com/Ll1MKIS1yj
— Richard Morrison (@RichardMorrison) April 21, 2026
- I’ve written about and use InKind for discounted restaurant meals, here’s how it works.
They’ve temporarily increased their referral bonus. Through May 3, new members referred by an existing member get $50 (the person making the referral gets $25). So refer a spouse or partner and you’re getting $75 in free food. Free to join if you aren’t already signed up.
Once you have an account, they also have $15 off $15 and $25 off $50. (HT: Doctor of Credit)
- This is great, actually! I’ve been married for over 20 years, but if I were doing it today I might prefer Capital One Landing at LaGuardia though?
Just saw someone posting their wedding on IG.
The 1st slide was them and the second slide was a photo of CAPITAL ONE CAFE. I can’t make this shit up WHEW is nothing sacred anymore oh my god send the asteroid pic.twitter.com/NC7IG61ubi
— Megan Nyvold (@MeganNyvold) April 22, 2026
- TSA’s new “GoldPlus” privatization plan
- The FAA capped the number of flights at Chicago O’Hare based on last summer’s schedules. United had been growing its schedule there 34% to win future gates away from American, dumping capacity scheduling obviously money-losing flights. United wanted the FAA to cap flights based on prospective schedules to lock in their relative gains. Now they may sue the FAA for this.
Enilria says ($) that United has lowered prices in markets they’d obviously cut (like O’Hare – Lansing) in order to drive up bookings and show that more passengers will be displaced by the FAA order. That strikes me as bad faith, they know that under even the FAA order they’d argue for they would still be cutting flights just not as many…
- Delta is the ‘U.S. premium airline’, they said.
Interiors are well maintained.
by
u/hoggie_and_doonuts in
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Comments
Maybe, just maybe… 24/7 omni-present gambling apps, betting on anything and everything, with near-zero guardrails… is not good for society… Eh, then again, who am I to question our dear thot leader. @Retired Gambler, your thots?
@1990
Well said. The Supreme Court decision in the Delaware case is definitely a slippery slope leading to many bad outcomes in my opinion.
@ Gary — The joke is on these execs and everyone else who works just to hoard money. Retire at 55 and enjoy a reduced stress life. Most of these jerks need $1 billion so they can be “secured” away from the commoners. Otherwise, all that money wil llikely do them little good except to probably help them live past 90. Let’s see, which is better — enjoying life work-free at 55, when you can still see, hear, and not wear a diaper, or enjoying life work-free at 90, when you’re almost dead and essentially useless?
Cheating. Just like liberal democrats.
@Jay Gee — Yes, Murphy v. NCAA (2018) struck down PASPA, opening the floodgates. Just this month, in Kalshi v. NJ (2026), the Third Circuit issued a 2-1 ruling, finding that prediction market bets likely qualify as financial ‘swaps’ under federal law (so, CFTC jurisdiction), shielding them from state gambling regulators. Meanwhile, this week, New York’s AG sued Coinbase and Gemini, alleging their prediction markets are actually illegal, unlicensed gambling operations that bypass state protections. I’m with NY on this one. Yeah, ironically, states rights… psh.
@Gene — Oh, we can ‘secure’ you away from those filthy peasants for a lot less than $1 billion. Like, $100 million will do. Shucks, if you’re willing to go overseas, $10 million is plenty. Bah!
@ANAL — Oof. @Michael Mainello, you don’t have to use multiple aliases on here…
@ 1990 — Mississippi is probably even cheaper. Just don’t get sick before you are in another state.