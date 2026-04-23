polymarket was settling Paris temperature bets on a single Météo France sensor sitting near the Charles de Gaulle runway perimeter – basically unguarded

– the guy bought the long-shot outcome (like “22°C” when everyone expected 18°C) for pennies, since nobody thought it’d hit

– then he walked up to the probe and briefly heated the air around it with a portable heat source, spiking the reading just long enough to register as the daily max