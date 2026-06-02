American Airlines Flight Met By Hazmat After Service Dog Mess Makes Passengers Sick

American Airlines flight from Nashville to Washington’s National airport was met by emergency responders after a so-called service animal had an “accident” on the flight that was disgusting enough to make passengers ill.

The Bombardier CR7 regional jet operated by American’s wholly-owned regional carrier PSA didn’t divert, and even arrived slightly ahead of schedule at 2:37 p.m.

In the close quarters of the regional jet cabin, several passengers fell after the dog relieved itself. The pilots radioed ahead to “ask for hazmat support” on arrival. Emergency vehicles and crews met the aircraft, and medics checked passengers as they deplaned. Fortunately nobody required medical attention.

The crew sent the following text message via ACARS:



SERVICE DOGSHIT ALL OVER CABIN. PAX GETING SICK ATC AND OPS REQUESTED HAZMAT

Some of the comments naturally veered towards…

These Air Bud sequels are getting lame. My emotional support diarrhea dog PSA Airlines doesn’t stand for Poop Sh*t Animals, does it?

While genuine service dogs can get sick, the most common take it “this is why people are fed up with fake service animals.” Since emotional support animals are no longer permitted onboard (without meeting pet in cabin standards and paying the fee) many passengers fill out the paperwork claiming they’re service animals. There are simple ways to tell the difference, though:

Their owner speaks to them in baby talk

The animals rest on pillows

There are two animals per passenger

The animal is part of a photo shoot in the aircraft window

Service animals aren’t ‘pets for someone with emotional challenges’ they are trained working animals .