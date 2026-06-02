American Airlines Flight Met By Hazmat After Service Dog Mess Makes Passengers Sick

American Airlines flight from Nashville to Washington’s National airport was met by emergency responders after a so-called service animal had an “accident” on the flight that was disgusting enough to make passengers ill.
The Bombardier CR7 regional jet operated by American’s wholly-owned regional carrier PSA didn’t divert, and even arrived slightly ahead of schedule at 2:37 p.m.
In the close quarters of the regional jet cabin, several passengers fell after the dog relieved itself. The pilots radioed ahead to “ask for hazmat support” on arrival. Emergency vehicles and crews met the aircraft, and medics checked passengers as they deplaned. Fortunately nobody required medical attention.
The crew sent the following text message via ACARS:
SERVICE DOGSHIT ALL OVER
CABIN. PAX GETING SICK
ATC AND OPS REQUESTED
HAZMAT
JIA5085 reports a dog sh*t all over the cabin and passengers are getting sick
by
u/Puzzled_Egg_5850 in
flightradar24
Some of the comments naturally veered towards…
These Air Bud sequels are getting lame.
My emotional support diarrhea dog
PSA Airlines doesn’t stand for Poop Sh*t Animals, does it?
While genuine service dogs can get sick, the most common take it “this is why people are fed up with fake service animals.” Since emotional support animals are no longer permitted onboard (without meeting pet in cabin standards and paying the fee) many passengers fill out the paperwork claiming they’re service animals. There are simple ways to tell the difference, though:
- Their owner speaks to them in baby talk
- The animals rest on pillows
- There are two animals per passenger
- The animal is part of a photo shoot in the aircraft window
Service animals aren’t ‘pets for someone with emotional challenges’ they are trained working animals.
Comments
We have an “at home” service dog. She isn’t trained to be out in public. Her job is at home. We sedate her a bit before we go to the airport. We travel in first. Never had an issue.
Hazmat response for a dog relieving itself? Were the emergency slides deployed upon landing, too?
Time to start rubbing the nose of abusers in the excrement. I would like this recorded in social media
Pets belong at home, not at hotel buffets or on planes. This seems like something our animal-hating Idiot should be able to accomplish. I will even have my dog vote for him if he will do this.
I am on the flight after. It was delayed. They had to bring maintenance and cleaning crew. It didn’t work. Pilot said the carpet had to be changed. Inferred bad. We switched planes.