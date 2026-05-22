Amex Appears To Be Doubling Philadelphia Centurion Lounge — Taking Over British Airways Space Below

I noted the other day that American Express is expanding the Houston Centurion lounge from 8,596 square feet to ~ 23,000 square feet in a project expected to take through 2028.

It looks like they will also be enlarging the Philadelphia Centurion lounge, probably their airport space that needs it the most. Commenter JB offers,

Surprised it hasn’t been reported yet, but PHL is also getting an expanded Centurion Lounge. Amex is taking over the BA Galleries Lounge below, which can’t happen soon enough with them being far eclipsed by the Sapphire Lounge!



American Express Centurion Lounge Philadelphia



American Express Centurion Lounge Philadelphia

So I went looking for verification of this and found a document describing the project.

AMEX PHL Lounge (2024-Present) Airport & Terminal: Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) – Terminal A, West Brief Scope:

Airport lounge expansion and renovation entailing renovation of existing lounge and

extension to additional lower-level space.



American Express Centurion Lounge Philadelphia

There’s been online rumors for awhile about British Airways giving up its lounge since it’s right by the new American Airlines Flagship Lounge.

The current Philadelphia Centurion lounge is just 6,300 square feet. Waits to get in wind up very long, especially before peak transatlantic departures in the evenings. The British Airways Galleries Lounge space would add another 5,665 square feet. So if Amex takes the entire BA space, the Centurion Lounge would grow to just under 12,000 square feet, almost doubling, but still only about 60% of the Chase Sapphire Lounge’s size.