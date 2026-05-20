Marriott Let A Guest Check In To A Closed Hotel — And Its Reservation Guarantee Doesn’t Even Apply

A guest who booked Marriott’s Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites East Hartford in Connecticut showed up only to find that the hotel was closed.

They had made the reservation months earlier, and Marriott never told them.



Marriott even let them check into the closed hotel.



There were other guests in the parking lot who showed up to the closed hotel.



They got moved to another Fairfield Inn. Marriott told them to file a claim for compensation, but they will not get it.

The guest actually checked into the hotel, using Marriott’s mobile app. But Marriott’s mobile check-in does not actually check you in, it is more like pre-arrival processing where you’ve told the hotel you’re coming, given an arrival time, and maybe helped them prioritize housekeeping.

The hotel may still insist on ID, credit card, corporate rate eligibility check, fraud checks or whatever local registration formalities they have before you’re actually checked in. That’s different than getting an actual digital key, and still many properties do not even offer this.

Since the hotel wasn’t open, Marriott’s reservation guarantee doesn’t apply either. But that’s when you need it most!



A Participating Property must be open and operational for the Ultimate Reservation Guarantee benefit/compensation to apply.

Here’s a Marriott guest who showed up with a reservation for an unfinished hotel back in October.

That same month, a guest made a prepaid reservation through Marriott and then showed up at the hotel and it was closed. The hotel had the money and Marriott just shrugged. Marriott kept letting guests show up there for weeks without telling them the property had closed.

It seems like this was not an isolated experience. Just because you make a booking doesn’t mean you have a room. Unfortunately you may need to do more due diligence than making a reservation on a hotel website and showing up.