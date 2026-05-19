Air France KLM’s Flying Blue Card Now Earns 3x On Rent Through Bilt — And Fast Tracks Elite Status

I reportedly exclusively back in January that this was coming and now it’s official and live: Air France–KLM’s Flying Blue credit card is the next airline card that earns rewards on rent paid through Bilt. And that’s a strong choice because of changes to the card that let spend count towards status.

At the time I suggested it was “a few months off” though I did not know launch date. Now we know!

To do this, just add your card to your Bilt Wallet in the app or on their website and pay for rent through Bilt’s usual process with the Flying Blue card selected as the payment method.

You can earn 3x Flying Blue points on up to $50,000 annual rent spend (1.5x thereafter) at a cost of 3%.

Chase’s United cards let you earn miles paying rent through Bilt at a fee. This follows the launch in 2024 of paying rent with Alaska Airlines cards from Bank of America – a 3% fee, but you’re earning 3 miles per dollar.

These are potentially useful for the miles but really strong if you’re looking to generate spending on the card to earn status. It’s basically

free spend (the miles earned pay for the cost to earn them) and spend you probably weren’t putting on a card already, so no rewards opportunity cost.

The refreshed Air France KLM Flying Blue card from Bank of America (Alaska’s card is also BofA) is especially interesting here.

You earn 1.5x on all spend at a minimum, and 3x on dining. You can actually do better on everyday spend if your goal is Flying Blue points, using various bank transfer programs they partner with.



3x not just on Air France KLM flights but also SkyTeam flights is interesting. That includes Delta. It’s not 4x (Sapphire Reserve) or 5x (Amex Platinum) but this is an $89 card.



is interesting. That includes Delta. It’s not 4x (Sapphire Reserve) or 5x (Amex Platinum) but this is an $89 card. Basically points-earning is good enough – but it unlocks Flying Blue status.

You earn 20 elite status credits each card anniversary, 80 credits if you spend at least $15,000 on the card in a year, and an additional 60 credits after $25,000 in annual purchases. That can be most of the way to Gold. Plus, there’s a limited-time initial bonus offer: 70,000 bonus miles + 100 elite status credits after spending $3,000 within 90 days of account opening. Together that can generate a total of 260 status credits.

And putting $2,083.33 a month in rent alone on this card – with just a bit of flying for instance, with Delta, can get you real annual status. I use my Flying Blue Gold (obtained via Bilt Platinum) for priority boarding and free checked bags and free exit row seats with Delta. It’s more useful if you actually fly Air France or KLM.