Get ChatGPT Free For A Year — Stack Amex’s New Business Credit With 50% Off Code

American Express Business Platinum and Gold both now offer $300 ChatGPT credits for purchase of ChatGPT Business subscriptions. You have to opt into the benefit in your American Express account.

ChatGPT Business is $20 per month per user (annual billing) or $25 per user per month (billed monthly). That means the Amex credit covers half the minimum cost for two people.

As a result it works out to be about the same cost as buying one personal Plus account. And if you’re just one person you might just want to do that.

However, they promise not to train on your data if it’s a business account. And you can share projects across multiple accounts with the business account. And the second account becomes free with this statement credit.

Fortunately, it’s stackable with another deal. Doctor of Credit flags two offers for ‘two accounts for the price of one’ with ChatGPT Business. That means you get two accounts free for a year with the Amex statement credits.

Ostensibly both work for new and existing users. Links have died quickly, so no guarantee these will stay working for awhile.