Israel May Let Emirates Fly Tel Aviv–New York — And U.S. Airlines Would Hate It

Emirates could soon fly between the U.S. and Israel, as well as between Israel and Bangkok.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently visited the UAE. Israel sent an Iron Dome system and troops to the UAE to protect that country from attacks by Iran. And they’ve had relations since the Abraham Accords in 2020.

Emirates could fly Dubai – Tel Aviv – New York under the existing U.S. – U.A.E. Open Skies Treaty.

Israel is reportedly offering them ‘seventh freedom’ flights from Tel Aviv to New York without a continuation to and from Dubai . This would require U.S. approval, as it’s not provided for in the existing treaty.

. This would require U.S. approval, as it’s not provided for in the existing treaty. FlyDubai is also being offered subsidies to operate from Eilat, Israel – presumably similar to what was supposed to be available to Wizz Air to operate.

Fifth freedom flights like Dubai – Tel Aviv – New York are common. Emirates currently operates Newark – Athens – Dubai, New York JFK – Milan – Dubai, and many others. Seventh freedom flights – between two countries that do not involve an intermediate stop or touch an airline’s home country – are not common.

Norwegian has operated a number of U.S. – Europe flights, though this is enabled because Norwegian’s flights are enabled by the broader E.U. agreement with the U.S. Actual seventh freedom flying is rare, but Rwandair flies several routes out of Benin, SCAT flies Sanya – Prague, and IinterCaribbean flies Barbados-Guyana and other flights that don’t touch Turks & Caicos.

The politics of Emirates competing on the New York – Tel Aviv route would be fascinating. El Al (which partners with Delta) and Arkia will object locally.

Delta may want to object, though they’re now partnered with state-subsidized Riyadh Air so subsidy complaints will ring hallow. United and Emirates partner but this service would compete directly with United’s Newark – Tel Aviv. American would likely object, but they haven’t served Israel since October 7th, 2023 and have suspended service until (at least) next year. Their current business certainly doesn’t depend on not having to compete on flights to Israel.

Part of me wonders, though, whether this is something Emirates would actually do – or whether it’s being floated for political reasons in advance of Israeli legislative elections scheduled for October 27.

(HT: Dan’s Deals)