Hilton Puts Diamond Status Signs On Breakfast Tables — VIP Recognition Or Coupon Shaming?

Rakesh Agrawal shares their Hilton Honors elite breakfast experience at Hotel Saski, a Curio Collection property in Krakow, Poland. There was a sign on the table indicating he was a Diamond guest (and thus breakfast is free).

He felt called out as a freeloader, likening it to being “on free school lunch.”



And says he’d “prefer not to be a billboard for their loyalty program.”

He put the sign down on the table so it wouldn’t be so obvious. But some people like the signed – he says that the guest sitting at the next table saw the sign and “wanted his own.”

Other Hilton properties have been doing this for awhile. I’ve seen reports of it at Doubletree Phuket, Millennium Hilton Bangkok, Hilton Mallorca, Hilton Gyoungju and the Petaling Jaya Hilton. Here’s the sign from DoubleTree Sukhumvit Bangkok.

Some guests relay feeling “really appreciated” by the sign, called out as more special than the rest of the guests dining in the restaurant. Others hate the public status display, drawing public attention to themselves.

Outside the U.S. this seems like status recognition and VIP hospitality. American’s seem to read it as “this person is here on a coupon.”

One problem is that the signs aren’t often replaced, and at some properties get put up in battered-looking condition. One Diamond member saw one so bad they offered, “I’m heading out to urgent care to treat a listeria infection I got from looking at the thing” while another commented it looked “about as thrashed as someone who earns diamond without the [credit card]” and another thought it looked “like someone has tried to eat it” perhaps because the breakfast itself wasn’t very good.

Status recognition is great when it feels personal. Things get weird when it turns breakfast into a public accounting of who is paying and who is not.