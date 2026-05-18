Boston Airport Now Lets Travelers Clear TSA Without Going To The Airport — Then Ride A Bus To The Gates

Starting June 1 it becomes possible for Delta and JetBlue passengers to check in at Boston’s Logan airport, and even clear security, without actually going to the Boston airport.

Landline, which is known for replacing short flights with buses (especially but not only with American Airlines in Philadelphia and at Chicago O’Hare) has opened up a new check-in facility in Framingham, Massachusetts (at 19 Flutie Pass, Framingham MA)that passengers can treat as the front door to the airport.

They park for a lot less than the garage at Logan, drop bags and go through TSA, and then they take a bus that drops them off past security at the airport.

This is the first remote airport screening facility in North America. And it’s an interesting way for passengers to avoid congested airport processes, and airports to avoid packed headhouses as they grow. There’s no reason that there cannot be several of these for a single major hub airport, and in fact they’re already planning for another one of these in Braintree.

Landlines CEO David Sunde explains,

People love traveling — they just hate everything it takes to get there. The traffic, the parking, the lines, the chaos — all of those little uncertainties add up to a real headache before you ever reach your seat. We built Landline to fix that. With the Framingham facility, we’re not just building a bigger front door to Logan — we’re building a new one, closer to where people actually live. Massport had the vision to see that the airport experience doesn’t need to be confined to a single footprint anymore, and together we’re taking the first step toward a future where the airport is directly connected to the communities it serves.

They’re offering 8 bus departures a day between this facility and Boston Logan to start, with service departing on the hour. Frequency is expected to increase as demand grows. The drive takes 40 minutes in the early morning, and up to 1:20 during rush hour. There are two drop-off locations at the airport:



Terminal A gate A18 near Delta flights



Terminal C gate C8 near JetBlue

Cost:



The cost for a bus ride is $9 per adult with children under 18 free



Parking is available (limited) at $29 per day, compared to an undiscounted $37 – $49 at Logan airport.

You aren’t going to want to show up in Framingham too early – you’ll find only seating, restrooms, vending machines, and water in terms of amenities.

And you’re still going to deal with the drive to the airport, but someone else drives and you avoid the chaos of Boston’s airport pre-security. Landline recommends arriving 45 minutes ahead of scheduled bus departure time, and that’s when luggage check-in closes (TSA closes 35 minutes prior to departure). Each bus holds 55 passengers.

This takes the Landline model where people do check-in and bag drop at a regional airport, clear security and then travel by bus to their major airport connection as though the bus were a plane. American has this in Philadelphia and Chicago O’Hare.

In-town check-in has existed for decades, but almost none of it lets the passenger clear security downtown, check their bags, and arrive airside. Mostly these locations just offer a boarding pass and bag drop. You may be familiar doing it at Hong Kong Airport Express, KL Sentral, Taipei Main Station, Vienna CAT, and Dubai city check-in.

Emirates offers in-home check-in but that just sends an agent to your house to collect your bags and give you a boarding pass. It doesn’t eliminate airport security screening.

Some, like Hong Kong’s Macau ferry transfer, offer immigration clearance. On arrival at the Hong Kong airport from Macau passengers stay inside the restricted-transfer system but it is not the same as clearing passenger security at a downtown terminal and then riding sterile transport to the airport. There’s still security at the Hong Kong SkyPier.

Lufthansa tested first class home-to-aircraft bypassing the terminal entirely, but that was over a year ago and it hasn’t become a commercial reality. It also wouldn’t have been available at scale the way this is.

Real progress, of course, will be when short takeoff and landing aircraft arrive in 3-4 years and we can move beyond in-town check-in, skipping the traditional airport entirely. There’s no need for long runways, a large parking lot and doublewide trailer are fine. And distributing air traffic away from airports could ease congestion as well.