3 American Airlines Passengers Each Left $4,500 Richer After Delaying Greece Vacation By One Day

Aerospace engineer and Fear Factor alum Danielle Stephens Vlasica was flying American Airlines flight 758 from Philadelphia to Athens and the flight was overbooked. The airline kept upping the voluntary compensation offer to get three people to give up their seats. Here they’re at $3,600 but “they ended up going to $4500 per person” to take a flight the next day.

This is highly unusual for American and something you see far more often on Delta. Delta generally will not involuntarily bump anyone. They’ll keep upping their offer until someone takes it. American is much more likely to stop bidding and pay out the legally minimum required compensation, leaving passengers behind involuntarily.

In fact, American Airlines usually stops the bidding with their third offer, requiring the gate to get outside approval to go higher, with an eye towards cost control.

Airlines are much better at managing their oversales, so bump compensation isn’t as frequent as it used to be. Nonetheless, here’s a flight where Delta handed out over $43,000 in compensation. Here’s one where they paid out $63,000. One Delta passenger last year paid off their car by taking a bump off of a Delta flight.