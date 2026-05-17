Delta’s Inflight Utensils Are Melting — After Years Of “Eco-Conscious” Cost Cuts [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Remember when Delta was doing ‘eco-conscious things’ like getting rid of plastics (but not really, and these were just cost cuts, they were even asking business class passengers to skip meals for the environment and their carbon program turned out to be a scam)?
- This is correct, and why the narratives in favor of re-regulating the airlines are incoherent.
They couch it as being pro-consumer when it’s not because the goal is not to be pro-consumer, it’s to construct a world advocates prefer which is impossible to do under conditions of competition (unions prefer regulated monopolies because high prices and profitable airlines are better for high wages, and it doesn’t matter that it’s high wages for fewer workers since it’s existing incumbent workers who benefit).
What does Spirit Airlines’ collapse reveal about the bigger fight over competition, deregulation, and antitrust?
In this clip, @mattyglesias literally puts on the tinfoil hat and argues that the debate over airline deregulation is a “tell” for a much larger ideological divide:… pic.twitter.com/AW8BoEhRCY
— The Argument (@TheArgumentMag) May 14, 2026
- “Service animal” (Yeah, right.)
- More Southwest Airlines layoffs they had never done layoffs in their history until last year, now the CEO talks excitedly about them during earnings calls.
- Since American Airlines doesn’t clean their planes, you can leave things behind in the seat back pocket that you might want future passengers to read.
AND WHY WAS THIS IN MY WIFE’S SEATBACK?? Can’t be an accident they’ve targeted Jews with this. @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/ftlRJzlqoO
— $≡@ñ (@brownsean) May 16, 2026
- The balad of Spirit Airlines.
Comments
You think environmentalists want plastic forks? No, I think they’re into bamboo (or, reusable metal ones, like they do in First, but, but.. ‘security,’ but, but… for real, the cost to clean them for all the plebs is too much, even though it really isn’t, especially now that petroleum byproducts are gonna be more expensive.) So, sure, the entree is greenwashing, and, of course, a side of manufactured outrage, like usual, on here. Eat up!
American airlines really needs to do a better job cleaning planes- I have had too m any flights where it is really gross. . . but also it is incumbent upon the passengers as well to clear out all of their belongings, garbage, etc. IMHO- that way the “cleaners” can take the too limited time to CLEAN out the plane, not toss stuff-
I guess the Southwest CEO is excited about “driving profitability” as the airline shrinks for the first time in its history.
Well done, Bob Jordan! Best CEO eva! /s
@starskygal — Surprised Gary didn’t include: “Clean. Your. Planes.”
I have been cleaning passengers jets for years and have never found a note ever in any seat back pocket. Not to anyone, any race , and any religion. We do on ocassion find a paper notebook, trash, cellphones, ipads, tablets, wallets, but never a note left for someone to read. I find this highly suspicious. Possible but not probable. Think about this using common sense. The allegation is someone wrote a note targeting a specific religion. What are the chances that the next passenger fit that exact profile. Highly unlikely.
The entire “sustainable” grift is all about substituting cheaper products and convincing not very smart people it’s a good thing. The joke is you often have to use twice the amount (think of paper towels) so there’s no “ecological” benefit.
Elliott Investment Management doesn’t make their money running an airline, they make their money when they sell an airline, either intact or in pieces. And reducing employee numbers is usually a first step in preparation for an eventual sale.