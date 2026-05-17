Delta’s Inflight Utensils Are Melting — After Years Of “Eco-Conscious” Cost Cuts [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. You think environmentalists want plastic forks? No, I think they’re into bamboo (or, reusable metal ones, like they do in First, but, but.. ‘security,’ but, but… for real, the cost to clean them for all the plebs is too much, even though it really isn’t, especially now that petroleum byproducts are gonna be more expensive.) So, sure, the entree is greenwashing, and, of course, a side of manufactured outrage, like usual, on here. Eat up!

  2. American airlines really needs to do a better job cleaning planes- I have had too m any flights where it is really gross. . . but also it is incumbent upon the passengers as well to clear out all of their belongings, garbage, etc. IMHO- that way the “cleaners” can take the too limited time to CLEAN out the plane, not toss stuff-

  3. I guess the Southwest CEO is excited about “driving profitability” as the airline shrinks for the first time in its history.

    Well done, Bob Jordan! Best CEO eva! /s

  5. I have been cleaning passengers jets for years and have never found a note ever in any seat back pocket. Not to anyone, any race , and any religion. We do on ocassion find a paper notebook, trash, cellphones, ipads, tablets, wallets, but never a note left for someone to read. I find this highly suspicious. Possible but not probable. Think about this using common sense. The allegation is someone wrote a note targeting a specific religion. What are the chances that the next passenger fit that exact profile. Highly unlikely.

  6. The entire “sustainable” grift is all about substituting cheaper products and convincing not very smart people it’s a good thing. The joke is you often have to use twice the amount (think of paper towels) so there’s no “ecological” benefit.

  7. I guess the Southwest CEO is excited about “driving profitability” as the airline shrinks for the first time in its history.

    Elliott Investment Management doesn’t make their money running an airline, they make their money when they sell an airline, either intact or in pieces. And reducing employee numbers is usually a first step in preparation for an eventual sale.

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