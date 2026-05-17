Delta’s Inflight Utensils Are Melting — After Years Of “Eco-Conscious” Cost Cuts [Roundup]

They couch it as being pro-consumer when it’s not because the goal is not to be pro-consumer, it’s to construct a world advocates prefer which is impossible to do under conditions of competition (unions prefer regulated monopolies because high prices and profitable airlines are better for high wages, and it doesn’t matter that it’s high wages for fewer workers since it’s existing incumbent workers who benefit).

What does Spirit Airlines’ collapse reveal about the bigger fight over competition, deregulation, and antitrust?

In this clip, @mattyglesias literally puts on the tinfoil hat and argues that the debate over airline deregulation is a “tell” for a much larger ideological divide:… pic.twitter.com/AW8BoEhRCY

— The Argument (@TheArgumentMag) May 14, 2026