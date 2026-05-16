Qantas Flight To Dallas Diverts To Tahiti After Passenger Bites Flight Attendant

by Gary Leff

Qantas flight 21 from Melbourne to Dallas-Fort Worth diverted to Tahiti on Friday to remove a passenger who bit a flight attendant. The Boeing 787-9 wound up arriving in Dallas 3 hours and 23 minutes late.

One passenger on board the aircraft even says that the disruptive man, a New Zealander, was restrained and “sedatives were administered” but those “and didn’t have an effect.” An ACARS message to the cockpit confirms the biting story, and that passengers helped take down the man.


Fa’a’a International Airport, Papeete, Tahiti

The aircraft, registered as VH-ZNB, continued its rotation and departed Dallas back for Melbourne less than 3 hours after arrival on Friday night.

It was just March when a passenger bit a JetBlue flight attendant. Here’s a United passenger who bit his seatmate’s ear off. And here’s a Frontier passenger who bit a cop after being removed from a flight in Miami.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  4. And just think, had it been CX, the passenger could have had a succulent Chinese meal!

  6. Qantas used to be generous on board with quality food and beverage
    Apparently there were no other options left so pax took matters into their own hands
    The only other explanation is revenge for stingy QF award seat allocations in One World

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