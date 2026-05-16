FAA Cuts Air Traffic Controller Staffing Target By 2,000 — That’s One Way To Fix A Shortage [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  2. elon may be a fascist who destroyed 100000 careers and families with doge

    evil? no, not in the same way as the regime

    greedy? yes, all capitalist titans are with a few exceptions (gates….)

    on the subject of a rube goldberg portal? precisely correct

    there was an entire segment of the software industry that built and sold portal platform products

    25 years ago

    i love delta more than anyone here including tim dumb

    someone at delta decided to die on this hill and their board should take appropriate action

  3. @gary please deconstruct that forbes ranking

    dallas scores ZERO.ZERO with the same metrics as houston

    i also do not believe dfw had 24% delayed/cancelled except during melts, not over any time frame with regular ops mixed in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *