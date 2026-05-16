FAA Cuts Air Traffic Controller Staffing Target By 2,000 — That’s One Way To Fix A Shortage [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Well, this is one way for the administration to meet air traffic control staffing targets. I guess the whole recruit people who play video games thing didn’t bring in the right talent, after all.
The FAA has released its 2026 ATC workforce plan, revising its staffing target down by about 2,000 controllers.
They say they've arrived at that # using a *new* staffing model. Staffing models have historically been a highly contentious topic w/ @NATCA (who hasn't commented yet) pic.twitter.com/vhrT78BVza
— Will Guisbond (@willguisbond) May 15, 2026
- Southwest Airlines and San Antonio airport settle lawsuit over gate assignments
- “UAL2460 IAH-LAX May 11th, 2026”
I took 1.7 million photos over 6 days to catch this photo of a commercial jet in front of the sun.
The moment it happened, TWO floating prominences were visible, making this not just my best aircraft transit photo, but one of the luckiest of my career! Videos of the transit 👇 pic.twitter.com/H3BdeZNYGT
— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) May 14, 2026
- After Elon Musk called out Delta for demanding that Starlink go behind their Sync portal, which SpaceX wouldn’t allow, Delta puts out a note the next day about how great Sync is (“Inside Delta Sync Wi-Fi: Fast, free connectivity across your journey”). Just happenstance, I’m sure.
Not exactly. SpaceX requires that there be no annoying “portal” to use Starlink.
Starlink WiFi must just work effortlessly every time, as though you were at home.
Delta wanted to make it painful, difficult and expensive for their customers. Hard to see how that is a winning…
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2026
- This is what your resort fee pays for
A hotel guest captured the terrifying moment a king cobra emerged from the toilet of a resort in Don Salvador Benedicto, Philippines. The guest called resort staff to help catch and remove the venomous snake. pic.twitter.com/dzoHNnHolB
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 14, 2026
- With Tiffany Funk of One Mile at a Time and Point.me hired to lead Air France KLM Flying Blue it seemed worth noting that blogger Max Prosperi is the new manager of Loyalty Benefits at JetBlue. Prosperi was The Unaccompanied Flyer, wrote for The Points Guy and then Award Wallet.
In the House of Miles today, Max Prosperi/The Unaccompanied Flyer, a star blogger of @TheTravelUpdate on @BoardingArea @unaccompflyer pic.twitter.com/HkieMgXTJR
— randy petersen (@ranflyer) March 14, 2017
- Not premium.
@AmericanAir Is this really what you're giving to guests as a 'meal' for an international flight? Four slices of cucumber and tomato on a sandwich? pic.twitter.com/F0AEYP6Nck
— Björn Jóhann (@johann_bjorn) May 14, 2026
I want to thank @AmericanAir for cleaning so well under my seat pic.twitter.com/b7W9NYRg3Z
— Kent DeLay (@kjdelay1) May 14, 2026
Comments
Elon is the biggest idiot and he needs to get lost. Evil, greedy and mean.
elon may be a fascist who destroyed 100000 careers and families with doge
evil? no, not in the same way as the regime
greedy? yes, all capitalist titans are with a few exceptions (gates….)
on the subject of a rube goldberg portal? precisely correct
there was an entire segment of the software industry that built and sold portal platform products
25 years ago
i love delta more than anyone here including tim dumb
someone at delta decided to die on this hill and their board should take appropriate action
@gary please deconstruct that forbes ranking
dallas scores ZERO.ZERO with the same metrics as houston
i also do not believe dfw had 24% delayed/cancelled except during melts, not over any time frame with regular ops mixed in
That cobra in the toilet…..shit!