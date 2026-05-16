FAA Cuts Air Traffic Controller Staffing Target By 2,000 — That’s One Way To Fix A Shortage [Roundup]

The FAA has released its 2026 ATC workforce plan, revising its staffing target down by about 2,000 controllers.

They say they've arrived at that # using a *new* staffing model. Staffing models have historically been a highly contentious topic w/ @NATCA (who hasn't commented yet) pic.twitter.com/vhrT78BVza

— Will Guisbond (@willguisbond) May 15, 2026