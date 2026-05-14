Mastercard’s New Airport Lounges Serve Sit-Down Meals — And Some Surprising Cards Get Free Access

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, Capital One, and others. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

Mastercard is opening its own airport sit down dining lounges – and it may surprise you which cards come with access. (HT: Doctor of Credit) These spaces feature,

A-La-Carte dining, chef curated tasting menus featuring locally inspired cuisine, signature Priceless deserts & beverages, and comfortable seating for dining, working, and relaxing.

Products that are issued as a World Legend Mastercard receive unlimited complimentary access for the cardmember along with three guests. World Elite and World Mastercard customers can buy-in access.

• A-La-Carte dining and chef curated tasting menus featuring locally inspired cuisine

• Signature Priceless deserts & beverages will be exclusively available to order (including Mastercard’s own Priceless Passion and Priceless Optimism cocktails)

• Comfortable seating for dining, working, and relaxing, with nearby power outlets

Branded Taste by Priceless in some locations and Taste of Priceless elsewhere, the ‘premium airport dining experience’ locations so far are:

Sao Paulo, Brazil (GRU) terminal 3 on the right side just past passport control



terminal 3 on the right side just past passport control Hong Kong (HKG) Gate 41 mezzanine level adjacent to the Kyra Lounge



Gate 41 mezzanine level adjacent to the Kyra Lounge Mexico City (MEX) forthcoming

In Hong Kong it’s the former Chase Sapphire lounge space, which was split in half to be Taste by Priceless and the Kyra lounge.

Here’s a review of the Hong Kong Dining Club and here’s São Paulo:

Access is via physical Mastercard, Priority Pass membership card issued as a card benefit, or QR code via the issuer’s lounge program (e.g. Mastercard Airport Experiences, LoungeKey or Priority Pass app). Same day boarding pass required for schedulde travel within 3 hours of entry or both an inbound and connecting boarding pass for connecting passengers who want to enter earlier.

Cost for cardmembers (who don’t have a World Legend card) or paid guests is $700 HKD/$85 USD per person in Hong Kong ($550 HKD/$70 USD through August 31, 2026) and R$500 (US$100) in Sao Paulo.

U.S. Mastercard World Legend cards include Citi Strata EliteSM Card (See rates and fees), Bilt Palladium Card (See rates and fees), and Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard®.

World Legend is the top tier for interchange, so there’s the most revenue attached to that flavor of product. It’s also new, so older premium Mastercard products might be issued as World Elite. It creates the interesting situation where the top, most expensive American AAdvantage card (Executive) is only World Elite while the mid-tier card (Globe) is World Legend.

I expect that the AAdvantage Executive card will eventually become a World Legend product. Citi actually says that the Executive card comes with World Legend benefits.

In Hong Kong, the HSBC Privé World Legend Mastercard qualifies. In Brazil there’s Itaú Private World Legend Mastercard and C6 Graphene World Legend Mastercard. In Canada there’s Rogers Red World Legend Mastercard. Doha Bank in Qatar issues the World Legend Exclusive Mastercard. I’ve found some references to World Legend cards coming in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey in late 2025, but I haven’t actual cards there yet. World Legend only just launched in July.