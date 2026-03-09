Man Rushes Front of JetBlue Plane Before Takeoff — Bites Flight Attendant as Crew Rushes Back to Gate

On Sunday, March 8, JetBlue 1468 from West Palm Beach to Westchester had a security issue that forced a return to the gate, because a “kid apparently went crazy on board” and may have rushed the cockpit, according to aviation watchdog JonNYC.

Some kid apparently went crazy on board, might have charged at cockpit as part of that. — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) March 9, 2026

One passenger on board shared aditional detail with the fight halting departure just before takeoff. In a follow up, they wrote that a late-teen or early-20s passenger rushed to the front, tried to open the door, and bit a flight attendant and the assisting passenger while being restrained.

Thanks to Captain Kendall and the rest of the flight crew who agreed to fly us back to HPN tonight after a passenger incident caused us to stop from taking off moments before we were initially going to. Also thanks to Eric in 2C for assisting the original flight crew with the situation.

Apparently the passenger “was spooked” about the flight, operated by Airbus A320 N648JB, which was scheduled to depart at 7:10 p.m. and eventually made it out at 11:34 p.m., arriving in Westchester 3 hours and 52 minutes late at 1:52 a.m.