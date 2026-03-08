DHS Shutdown Turns Into Airport Chaos — Security Lines Stretch Up to 3.5 Hours

Amidst a government shutdown that affects only the Department of Homeland Security, where TSA screeners will have to work while waiting for congress to pass funding before they’re paid, we’re starting to see more employees failing to show up for work. That’s having a significant affect on security lines at several major airports.
TSA wait times reportedly hit an hour or more in Atlanta, New Orleans and at Houston Hobby and 51 minutes at Houston Intercontinental and 47 minutes in Charlotte.
Here’s Houston Hobby TSA:
1:20 P.M. UPDATE | Shortly after the security wait times were reported on the https://t.co/frwkstFoIi website as 3.5 hours, they went back down to two hours.
BREAKING UPDATE | Hobby Airport security wait times are now at 3.5 hours. The FAA has also… pic.twitter.com/Q0QeKsxSQS
— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 8, 2026
Welcome to Hobby Airport. Spring break, rodeo and call out by TSA. Pass the funding Congress! pic.twitter.com/cc77LbwW0V
— Paul Grabowski (@grabowskipauls) March 8, 2026
And from New Orleans (HT: @crucker)
"Due to impacts from the federal government's partial shutdown, the TSA at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) is experiencing a shortage of workers at the security checkpoint, which is causing longer-than-average lines.https://t.co/CujCQVBosV pic.twitter.com/qmrGsILKJl
— AUBRY KILLION (@AubryKWDSU) March 8, 2026
For its part, Homeland Security is issuing partisan blame:
causing missed flights and massive delays during peak travel.
This chaos is a direct result of Democrats and their refusal to fund DHS. These political stunts force patriotic TSA officers, who protect our skies from serious threats, to work without pay.
— TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026
Democrats are shamelessly playing politics with national security, punishing hardworking TSA workers and their families.
Enough is enough: stop holding national security and everyday Americans hostage. Democrats must fund DHS now.
— TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026
Democratic congressional leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer outlined 10 demands for ending the shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security (which would fund pay for TSA screeners). These are related to immigration enforcement:
- Judicial warrants before entering private property, plus verification someone is not a U.S. citizen before immigration detention.
- No masks for immigration enforcement agents.
- Visible ID with agency, ID number, and last name (and verbalization of ID if asked).
- No enforcement near sensitive locations like schools, hospitals, child care facilities, churches, polling places, and courts.
- No racial profiling based on location, job, language/accent, race, or ethnicity.
- Statutory use of force rules, expanded training, certification, and removal from the field after an incident pending investigation.
- State and local coordination and oversight, including preserving the ability of states and localities to investigate and requiring local consent for large-scale operations outside targeted enforcement.
- Detention reforms, including immediate lawyer access, state lawsuits for violations, and no limits on Congressional member visits to ICE facilities.
- Body cameras with rules for storage and access to footage, plus a ban on building databases of people engaged in First Amendment activity.
- No paramilitary policing, with standardized uniforms and equipment more in line with civil enforcement.
They also said the administration could show good faith by ramping down the Minnesota enforcement surge and removing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Both of those have happened, although Noem’s dismissal wasn’t tied only to Minnesota immigration enforcement but followed her unwillingness to disavow an extamarital affair with her advisor and Trump loyalist Corey Lewandowski (and the $70 million DHS sex plane) and her grandstanding over the shutdown by declaring a suspension of TSA PreCheck without White House signoff.
Jeffries and Schumer indicate that these two conditions are not sufficient. They feel they’re winning, but delays at airport security could change that narrative.
Republicans had reportedly made concessions on body cameras; training and oversight; masks; home entry limits; and transparency and oversight. They hadn’t moved on warrants, IDs, sweeps, profiling, detention safeguards, or how and where enforcement could occur. So there’s a deal to be had. There just hasn’t been significant pressure for a deal until now because the rest of the government was funded, so this wasn’t regular front page news.
Sad to see the public being caught in this, but the GOP gang is unable to understand anything except brute force. You have to stand up to bullies. Being nice and offering to compromise doesn’t work with people who love to knock others down.
All but four House Dems voted to keep DHS closed. It’s not partisan when it’s a fact. ♂️
https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/202687
Those demands – some of which are outright ridiculous, are all partisan crap. The Dems need the votes – there is no other reason. Lots of liberal whack jobs on these travel blogs – i hope they are stuck in line today,
I bet if the quacks in Congress were not getting paid they would come up quickly with a solution to getting pay for DHS and TSA. It is sad for those who voted left expecting their congress people could be:
A) strong enough to manage their TDS, or
B) wise enough to seek professional treatment to manage their TDS;
so they could actually get things done for their taxpayers. When service members are working hard to keep nut job theologians in Iran from holding the world hostage by nuclear extortion, much like the hostage extortion they managed to thrust upon President Jimmy Carter 47 years ago, it becomes clear how useless… many race, alphabet, and hyphenated American hustlers, in Congress there actually are.
How about a refund of the security fees on our tickets? The security fees were originally applied to fund TSA. TSA should not be part of homeland insecurity but was supposed to be their own circus supported by (security) fees collected by the airlines which I understand has turned into revenue for the airlines.
I’d like to know more Paul’s comment… i.e are the security fees on our tickets supposed to fund TSA?
I would like every Dem holding the TSA employees hostage to be find their share of the TSA salary budget. Their share = 1/200 of the salary budget. It should never be employees going without pay… It should be ONLY the lawmakers going without pay.
Respect to the Israelis and Russians in the chat on the Lord’s day fighting hard to get that single W on the government shutdown in the face of the mounting Ls they are taking on Iran/Oil prices, inflation, jobs, pedophiles, etc.
Every demand the Democrats have made is pretty much standard at every other law enforcement agency in the country. The DHS thinks otherwise, says more about that agency than it does about the Democrats.
Dem demands are non starters. There is room to compromise but no way HHS will agree to all the demands. Some of them would restrict authority they already have.
@Ron, you are correct. But some government agencies appear to be above the law.
Instead of blaming the Democrats, the real blame is to blame Rump and his minions for pardoning the J6 insurrectionists and then giving the $50K bonus to go out in the streets wearing masks, no form of ID, etc and allowing them to arrest and kill American citizens while not being held accountable for their pillage. We, the Democrats, are protecting the innocent citizens, from this illegal and unconstitutional treatment. It is unfortunate that the TSA agents are having to go without pay but when the Republicans agree to have masks removed from the criminals murderers, the TSA agents will get their paychecks! I am cheering the Dems for standing their ground!
I hope your readers see right through these hollow DHS rants. They could simplify them by saying, “Let our squads invade your home without a legally required judicial warrant and we will stop doing things like messing up TSA which we know cause you pain.” They are still spending money every day. Hostage taking is neither a strategy nor a good look for DHS.
@ Dear Magats — You are OK with these untrained, racist, thug ICE agents running around detaining ANYONE they wish (including YOU!!) with zero accountability? I am fine with just not traveling, which will further damage the economy and hopefully cause the grifters in the White House to face accountability from a Democrat-led Congress. Do I love the Democrats? Absolutely not, but they are better than having an unchecked fascist government. This entire mess is the fault of the party that controls every part of the federal government — the Republicans, regardless of what your FoxNews is telling you.