DHS Shutdown Turns Into Airport Chaos — Security Lines Stretch Up to 3.5 Hours

Amidst a government shutdown that affects only the Department of Homeland Security, where TSA screeners will have to work while waiting for congress to pass funding before they’re paid, we’re starting to see more employees failing to show up for work. That’s having a significant affect on security lines at several major airports.

TSA wait times reportedly hit an hour or more in Atlanta, New Orleans and at Houston Hobby and 51 minutes at Houston Intercontinental and 47 minutes in Charlotte.

Here’s Houston Hobby TSA:

1:20 P.M. UPDATE | Shortly after the security wait times were reported on the https://t.co/frwkstFoIi website as 3.5 hours, they went back down to two hours. _______________________ BREAKING UPDATE | Hobby Airport security wait times are now at 3.5 hours. The FAA has also… pic.twitter.com/Q0QeKsxSQS — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 8, 2026

Welcome to Hobby Airport. Spring break, rodeo and call out by TSA. Pass the funding Congress! pic.twitter.com/cc77LbwW0V — Paul Grabowski (@grabowskipauls) March 8, 2026

And from New Orleans (HT: @crucker)

"Due to impacts from the federal government's partial shutdown, the TSA at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) is experiencing a shortage of workers at the security checkpoint, which is causing longer-than-average lines.https://t.co/CujCQVBosV pic.twitter.com/qmrGsILKJl — AUBRY KILLION (@AubryKWDSU) March 8, 2026

For its part, Homeland Security is issuing partisan blame:

causing missed flights and massive delays during peak travel. This chaos is a direct result of Democrats and their refusal to fund DHS. These political stunts force patriotic TSA officers, who protect our skies from serious threats, to work without pay. (2/4) — TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026

Democrats are shamelessly playing politics with national security, punishing hardworking TSA workers and their families. Enough is enough: stop holding national security and everyday Americans hostage. Democrats must fund DHS now. (4/4) — TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026

Democratic congressional leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer outlined 10 demands for ending the shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security (which would fund pay for TSA screeners). These are related to immigration enforcement:

Judicial warrants before entering private property, plus verification someone is not a U.S. citizen before immigration detention.

No masks for immigration enforcement agents.

Visible ID with agency, ID number, and last name (and verbalization of ID if asked).

No enforcement near sensitive locations like schools, hospitals, child care facilities, churches, polling places, and courts.

No racial profiling based on location, job, language/accent, race, or ethnicity.

Statutory use of force rules, expanded training, certification, and removal from the field after an incident pending investigation.

State and local coordination and oversight, including preserving the ability of states and localities to investigate and requiring local consent for large-scale operations outside targeted enforcement.

Detention reforms, including immediate lawyer access, state lawsuits for violations, and no limits on Congressional member visits to ICE facilities.

Body cameras with rules for storage and access to footage, plus a ban on building databases of people engaged in First Amendment activity.

No paramilitary policing, with standardized uniforms and equipment more in line with civil enforcement.

They also said the administration could show good faith by ramping down the Minnesota enforcement surge and removing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Both of those have happened, although Noem’s dismissal wasn’t tied only to Minnesota immigration enforcement but followed her unwillingness to disavow an extamarital affair with her advisor and Trump loyalist Corey Lewandowski (and the $70 million DHS sex plane) and her grandstanding over the shutdown by declaring a suspension of TSA PreCheck without White House signoff.

Jeffries and Schumer indicate that these two conditions are not sufficient. They feel they’re winning, but delays at airport security could change that narrative.

Republicans had reportedly made concessions on body cameras; training and oversight; masks; home entry limits; and transparency and oversight. They hadn’t moved on warrants, IDs, sweeps, profiling, detention safeguards, or how and where enforcement could occur. So there’s a deal to be had. There just hasn’t been significant pressure for a deal until now because the rest of the government was funded, so this wasn’t regular front page news.